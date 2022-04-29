Siesta Key’s Sam Logan says ‘everything’s fine’ after hospital gown selfie

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan shares an update after sharing a pic wearing a hospital gown. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key fans have been talking a lot about Sam Logan since the new season premiered.

Between their opinions of his breakup with Juliette Porter and the fact that he flaunted a new girl, Meghan, around, many people have been bold in sharing their criticism of Sam.

Both Juliette and Sam have shared their side of the story in the breakup but watching it play out on screen has brought to light a lot of new information that fans weren’t privy to.

Most recently, Juliette slammed Sam for playing the victim, and he called her out as a liar, adding fuel to the fire and carrying on the drama off-camera.

Now, Sam appears to have gotten the attention of fans once again after he shared a photo of himself in a hospital gown.

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan says ‘everything’s fine’ after posting pic in hospital gown

Sam definitely caused some worry amongst his followers after his recent Instagram Story.

His first photo showed him wearing a hospital gown as he took a selfie in front of a mirror.

He stood with a facemask pulled below his chin and a hospital bracelet clearly visible on his arm.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He captioned the photo, “Pretty dope fit.”

Pic credit: @sam_jlo/Instagram

Sam didn’t elaborate on why he was in a hospital gown, leaving people to wonder what was going on.

Several hours later, Sam shared an update with a picture of him flipping off of a yacht.

He captioned the post, “Everything’s fine guys.”

Pic credit: @sam_jlo/Instagram

The additional post that followed was a video of his jump and flip into the water.

That picture had the words, “I kinda nailed it though for only having one working leg.”

Pic credit: @sam_jlo/Instagram

It’s unclear whether he injured his leg or not, but it would explain why he may have made a trip to see a doctor.

Sam remained coy about his visit and the hospital gown.

Meghan Bischoff blocks Siesta Key’s Sam Logan on social media

Around the same time that Sam was posting photos in a hospital gown, it appears Meghan, who he started seeing after he split from Juliette, has suddenly blocked him from social media.

Despite being seen hanging out in his new Miami home with him and Jordana, it seems that Meghan is trying to distance herself from Sam.

It’s unknown at this time what might have happened to cause a rift between them.

Fans should stay tuned to see if Sam shares more information about what’s going on with Meghan or what exactly caused him to wear a hospital gown.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.