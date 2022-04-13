Siesta Key: Here’s a look inside Sam Logan’s $6 million mansion he recently sold

Check out the inside of Sam Logan’s $6M Siesta Key mansion. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key star Sam Logan has made a move from his home in Sarasota and is now living in Miami.

The move comes following his recent split from his costar Juliette Porter.

The two of them went their separate ways last summer and their breakup has played out so far this season.

Despite being broken up for several months now and Juliette already moving on with someone new, the drama between the two of them has continued to escalate off-screen with each new episode that airs.

With everything going on, it seems that Sam needed a change of scenery as he sold his $6 million Siesta Key mansion — check out the details of his luxury home.

A look inside Siesta Key star Sam Logan’s $6 million mansion

Sam’s lavish 6,114 square foot home boasts 4 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms.

Photos from Sam Logan’s $6M Siesta Key home. Pic credit: @Realtor.com

His newly renovated kitchen contains top-notch appliances, a wet bar, and a double cascading waterfall island made of quartz.

Photos of Sam Logan’s $6M Siesta Key home. Pic credit: @Realtor.com

His home comes complete with some unique and special features including a home theater offering a 123-inch movie screen, a sauna, walk-in closets for each bedroom, and a 3-stop elevator.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Photos of Sam Logan’s $6M Siesta Key home. Pic credit: @Realtor.com

The master bedroom contains two separate walk-in closets, an eco-smart fireplace, and his and her spa bathrooms.

Photos of Sam Logan’s $6M Siesta Key home. Pic credit: Realtor.com

The master suite offers a full balcony with stairs that lead up to a rooftop terrace.

Photos of Sam Logan’s $6M Siesta Key home. Pic credit: @Realtor.com

The backyard can be accessed through large sliding glass doors which lead to a balcony, patio, and wet bar. The property also hosts a large resort-style pool.

Photos of Sam Logan’s $6M Siesta Key home. Pic credit: Realtor.com

While his home in Siesta Key appeared to have several amenities to make any person comfortable, Sam recently opted to move to Miami and sold his home for a whopping $6,333,400.

Did Siesta Key’s Sam Logan and Jordana Barnes move in together?

Now that Sam has settled at his new home, it seems that he gained a new roommate.

He and Jordana posted on social media about moving in together and have shared several photos on their Instagram stories of the two of them hanging out together in the new pad.

Sam makes it seem like he and Jordana will be roommates. Pic credit: @jordanalexus/Instagram

It’s unknown at this time if their living arrangements are temporary or permanent.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.