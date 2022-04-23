Siesta Key: Juliette Porter slams Sam Logan for ‘playing victim way too hard’

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter blasts Sam Logan for “playing victim” in their breakup. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter has been vocal about her breakup from Sam Logan now that it’s started to play out in the new season.

While fans knew the two of them had broken up long before the season aired, thanks to social media, Juliette stayed relatively quiet until recently.

She’s live-tweeted along with the show and commented on things going on between her and Sam.

Despite recently pleading for peace between them, that didn’t stop her from throwing a dig his way.

She shared a post on social media and let everyone know how she felt about the way Sam had been acting.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter slams Sam Logan for ‘playing victim way too hard’

While the drama has been heating up on Siesta Key, the offscreen drama has been just as wild.

Sam and Juliette have continued to exchange passive-aggressive words through social media.

Following the most recent episode that aired this week, Juliette was pretty blunt about her feelings toward Sam.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The episode showed Juliette as she continued to struggle with whether she wanted to go back to Sam or not. She was embarrassed that everyone had seen him with other girls and then became even more upset when his friend Mike shared a photo of the two of them being affectionate afterward.

It seemed like she didn’t want to face people’s judgment by going back to him after the way he treated her. She sat down with Sam and told him how his posts with other women hurt her feelings, and he told her that it was never his intention to do that.

After watching the scene, Juliette posted to Twitter and blasted Sam for acting like the victim in the situation.

She wrote, “I know we all play victim sometimes but I think Sam is playing victim way to hard…like saying his intentions weren’t to hurt my feelings? That’s such a lie lol.”

Juliette blasts Sam for “playing victim.” Pic credit: @juliettep0rter/Twitter

It’s clear Juliette wasn’t happy with the way Sam was being portrayed but she didn’t stop there.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter claims Sam Logan was the one to come ‘running back’

Juliette continued her commentary and clarified that she wasn’t the one to “go running back” but that she had him come running instead. She admitted to her followers that she sent a text to Sam “and it was funny to watch” and then owned up to making mistakes like everyone else.

Following that, she denied ever asking him to “bleach or get a new mattress” after he humiliated her by having girls sleep over in his bed. She said that it was something she had asked her ex-boyfriend to do in the past but not something she ever said to Sam.

Juliette takes aim at Sam. Pic credit: @juliettep0rter/Twitter

Juliette has moved on with a new man and seems happy in her relationship but that hasn’t stopped her from commenting on the way things have played out so far this season with her breakup with Sam.

Fans should stay tuned to new episodes of Siesta Key to see how the rest of the drama plays out.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8 on MTV.