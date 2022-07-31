Siesta Key: Madisson Hausburg shares struggle filming in bikini postpartum following stillbirth

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg talks about wearing a bikini postpartum. Pic credit: @madissonhaus/Instagram

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg has been open with her followers following the loss of her son, Elliot.

Elliot was stillborn at 37 weeks, and Madisson shared the heartbreaking news just weeks after her wedding to her husband, Ish Soto.

Since then, Madisson has been grieving during her postpartum experience and has often expressed her thoughts to her followers.

She’s also shared several tributes to her baby boy and tried to bring more awareness to stillbirth and pregnancy loss.

While she is trying to move forward, she still has difficult days.

She recently shared the struggles of filming a television show in a bikini during the postpartum period following a loss.

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg shares struggle filming in bikini postpartum

Madisson is no stranger to being in a bikini, but as many new mothers can understand, she has been struggling with her postpartum body, and not just because of how it looks.

Not only does she have to deal with the insecurities of a changing body, but she is dealing with it while knowing that her baby boy is not here with her.

She opened up about her struggle in a recent Instagram post.

She shared a photo of herself on a boat wearing a bikini and detailed her experience filming after the loss of Elliot.

She said, “Filming a reality show that heavily involves me being in a bikini is something I’m very used to since I’ve been doing it for 5 years now. However, being postpartum in a swimsuit on camera is new to me. My body has changed in many ways and is no longer familiar to me.”

Madisson explained that she is “a little” self conscious, but noted, “I imagine in a world where Elliot is still alive, my new body would be a major point of concern for me. Or maybe not, I don’t know. But since he is not here, my body mostly just serves as another reminder that I am a postpartum childless mother.”

She continued, “My point is, loss moms often have to put their physical trauma aside because the emotional side of losing a baby is all-consuming. This is a gentle reminder that loss mamas have all the stresses of being postpartum on top of grieving our babies. So while I might be smiling more often these days…I am simply exhausted.”

Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg hopes to have another baby

As Madisson continues to navigate her grief, she has shared that she and Ish are hoping to have another baby in the future.

She’s even told her followers that becoming pregnant has not been as easy the second time.

Madisson shared that she is terrified of being pregnant again but longs for another child.

Fans should stay tuned as Madisson shares more about her life and experiences.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.