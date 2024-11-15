Shannon Beador ‘activated’ during reunion faceoff with Alexis Bellino: ‘It was outstanding’

Alexis Bellino made her long-awaited appearance at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, and the reviews are in for how she fared against Shannon Beador.

So far it’s Shannon 1, Alexis 0, at least according to viewers who noted that the 60-year-old was “activated” during their faceoff.

She threw several jabs at Alexis, even giving us memorable one-liners that we’ll remember for quite some time.

Fans of the show are on social media applauding Shannon for the epic reads and calling her the reunion MVP.

For Shannon, this is a great way to close out a painful season that ended in a heated lawsuit with John Janssen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So far, there’s not been a resolution to the lawsuit, but at least now the mom of three can put Season 18 behind her and move on.

RHOC fans applaud an ‘activated’ Shannon Beador for her reunion performance

Part 2 of the RHOC reunion was off to an awkward start once Alexis Bellino took her seat on stage.

However, Shannon was more than ready to face off with her nemesis, and now viewers are applauding her online.

“Shannon came activated,” wrote an X user.

“It was OUTSTANDING. Couldn’t love you more, Shannon 💞,” added someone else.

One viewer reasoned, “This is the best comeback season of any housewife after her start. She came into this season humble. Tamrat and Heather are just pure evil this season.”

“This will never get old,” exclaimed someone else. “Shannon for MVP of this reunion so far, no tears and no walking off.”

Another X user added, “Shannon did her ABSOLUTE BEST!! She just ate her up left & right.”

RHOC fans are weighing in. Pic credit: @kingdomkayee/@NameEmNameEm/@evelyntorres622/@Smilez__xo/@LBD2016CG/X



Shannon had some epic reads at the reunion

The snippet below is for anyone who missed the epic faceoff between Shannon and Alexis.

The clip was posted by an RHOC viewer who noted, “Can we talk about how this is

@ShannonBeador BEST showing in a REUNION, EVER?? She chopped up fun Lexie like chicken liver and cooked her alive.”

Shannon mocked Alexis’s remark during their first interaction on camera, asking, “How many times did you practice in front of the mirror and Johnny J, ‘There’s the door, Shannon Beador,’ when there was no door?”

That garnered laughter from the women, but the cake topping was from the RHOC editors, who showed unseen footage of Alexis practicing the line in her car.

Can we talk about how this is @ShannonBeador BEST showing in a REUNION, EVER?? She chopped up fun Lexie like chicken liver and cooked her alive her. Even Satan Judge let out a quick giggle Alexis got eaten up so bad 🤭 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/K2naqFBaO1 — Ben Salazar 🇻🇪🇵🇹 (@LexielDyaus) November 15, 2024

In another epic moment, Shannon told Alexis, “I took your job ten years ago; I’m still sitting here.”

There’s plenty more in the clip, but tell us what you thought of the RHOC reunion Part 2 in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.