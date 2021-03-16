Selling Sunset spinoff? Creator Adam DiVello making new real estate show with cast of Black women

Move over Selling Sunset there’s a new crop of real estate agents hitting Netflix. Pic credit: @AllureRealty/Instagram

Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello is making a new real estate show with a cast of all Black women.

The mega-success of Selling Sunset has rumors swirling that spin-offs are coming to Netflix. Jason Oppenheim is open to expanding the series in various cities that he wants to have Oppenheim Group offices.

Maya Vander is extremely interested in a Selling Sunset Miami spin-off. As fans know, she lives in Miami with her husband and two kids. In Season 3 of Selling Sunset, Maya pitched the idea to Jason, but he wasn’t sold on it at the time.

But right now it looks like the Selling Sunset creator has his sights set on an entirely new real estate reality show set in Florida with an all Black female cast.

Is Adam making a Selling Sunset spin-off or a new series?

Adam is known for hit reality TV shows like Laguna Beach, The Hills, and The City.

These days though, Adam is focused on featuring luxury real estate and its gorgeous agents. His latest venture will follow the ladies of Allure Realty, which is based in Tampa, Florida but also serves Sarasota, Orlando Metro, and Miami areas.

Sharelle Rosado is the owner of the all Black women firm, Allure Reality. She’s a military vet turned sports and entertainment relator.

The untitled series will follow Sharelle and her employees as they work their buts off to become the go-to firm on the Suncoast.

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate,” Netflix shared in a statement to People magazine. “Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

What did Sharelle say about the Netflix series?

Not long after Netflix shared the exciting news, Sharelle used Instagram to tease the series.

“I’m so excited to share that Allure Realty is filming a @netflix series from the creator of Selling Sunset. Can’t wait to bring you inside our lavish world of real estate throughout the Tampa Bay area. More soon!” she wrote.

Based on the Allure Realty Instagram page, there are quite a few agents, with two new members added at the beginning of the month.

Netflix is doubling down on luxury real estate shows with the help of Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello. No, the new group of women isn’t affiliated with the Oppenheim Group, so the new series isn’t a spin-off of Selling Sunset.

Since the Allure Reality series is currently filming hopefully, that means Netflix will drop it later this summer or early fall. It sounds like just what Selling Sunset fans need to hold them over until the show returns for Season 4.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.