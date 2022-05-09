See which new 90 Day Fiance couple Gino and Jasmine think is ‘totally’ like them

Gino and Jasmine think they’re a lot like one of the new couples from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Before the 90 Days couple, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda see themselves in a new 90 Day Fiance couple this season.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Gino and Jasmine’s eventful love story play out last season on Before the 90 Days.

The seemingly unlikely couple hit plenty of snags in their relationship – including a topless photo scandal, Gino’s frugal spending habits, and Jasmine’s fiery temper – but they proved that they were made for each other despite it all.

90 Day Fiance newcomers: Thais keeps close watch over Patrick

Season 9 newbies Patrick and Thais, one of the six new couples this season on the show, were introduced during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Viewers quickly learned that American-born Patrick’s love interest, Thais, who lives in Brazil, keeps a tight watch on her man and requires that he check in with her often and provide her with his location whenever he goes out.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from the episode on their official Instagram, where Gino took to the comments to point out a similarity between Patrick and Thais’ relationship compared to his and Jasmine’s, given the Panamanian native’s hot temper and controlling nature.

Gino Palazzolo tells Jasmine Pineda they’re like Patrick and Thais

“Jasmine this is totally us! 😹😹💯 @jasminepanama reporta! Reporta! 👮‍♂️” Gino wrote in the comments.

Jasmine replied, “@gpalazz2 I feel so safe by you knowing my location.”

One example of Jasmine’s behavior that paralleled Thais’ is when she accused Gino of having feelings for their waitress because he left her a decent tip, telling him, “You have something with the waitress.” Gino explained that he was simply being a good patron by appropriately tipping their waitress.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers labeled Jasmine a gold digger and accused her of expecting too much of Gino when it came to spending, especially since he was out of work due to the pandemic. When Gino chose an inexpensive $270 engagement ring, viewers assumed that Jasmine would complain.

However, she surprised many viewers when she pointed out that the monetary value of the ring didn’t mean as much to her as the sentimental value did. “Where I see the value of this ring? In a man who traveled 2300 miles in the middle of a pandemic just to be with me,” Jasmine said of the engagement ring Gino bought.

“Even when he was unemployed spending from his life savings because of his love for me. No diamond equals his effort and love. I loved the ring as soon as I saw it,” Jasmine added.

