90 Day Fiance spoilers: Meet the newest couple on the show, Patrick and Thais

Patrick and Thais will be featured in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers will meet the final couple on the show this season, Patrick Mendes and his fiancee, Thais Ramone.

Thais is a 25-year-old model who lives in Brazil, while her fiance Patrick is 31 and resides in Dallas, Texas.

So far, we’ve met five pairs of newbies whose romance will play out this season, along with returning couple Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg.

However, when the show airs on Sunday night, Patrick and Thais’ love story will be featured, and viewers will get to know the last pair of hopefuls going through the K-1 visa process.

Meet the newest 90 Day Fiance couple Patrick and Thais

We’ve seen six couples so far this season, but there’s still one pair left that is yet to be featured. However, come Sunday night Patrick and Thais will open up about their love story.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Patrick gets ready to ditch his bachelor lifestyle as he prepares for Thais’ arrival in the U.S. During his confessional, he talked about meeting his fiance.

“I met Thais on a trip I planned to Brazil to reconnect with my dad. He’s Brazilian, and he retired there years ago,” shared Patrick.

He continued to dish about how he met Thais and noted that they both “swiped right” on the same dating app after he changed his location to Brazil while in the country.

While initially doubtful about whether she was real or not, the new 90 Day Fiance star said he got a pleasant surprise when he picked up Thais for their first date.

“When I picked her up, I screamed. I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was so happy,” he exclaimed. “This is the hottest girl I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Patrick and Thais are engaged

In the clip for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance, Patrick continued to talk about his romance with Thais and how their relationship developed since their first date.

“I just kept booking trips and booking trips to go to Brazil as much as I can,” revealed Patrick, who noted that over time he realized Thais was unlike any other woman he had dated.

The 31-year-old then made the bold move to keep her in his life forever.

“I realized feeling that love was just something I had wanted my entire life,” shared Patrick. “Eleven months after I met Thais, I ended up proposing to her and she said yes.”

The pair later embarked on the K-1 visa process and we’ll have to watch and see how that plays out on the show this season.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.