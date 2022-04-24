90 Day Fiance fans learned more about the Season 9 cast during the second episode. Pic credit: TLC

The second episode of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance focused on helping viewers to learn more about the cast members who are embarking on their unique journeys to marry their foreign partners.

Several cast members were introduced and the difficulties that face some of the couples who have already been reconnected were highlighted.

Issues and insecurities arose for some 90 Day Fiance couples

Jibri expressed concern about Miona’s arrival and whether she would get along with his family. He also spoke to his best friend David who has had a troubled relationship with Miona.

David and Miona had not gotten along historically and David scrutinized her on the phone with Jibri. David told Jibri about opportunities they could have with their band and Jibri said it would have to wait until he figured things out with Miona.

Jibri and Miona reconnected at the airport in South Dakota and Miona talked about how coming to America was her dream and expressed wanting to move to LA.

Guillermo surprised Kara by having her friend from the Dominican Republic and his brother meet up with them to catch up. During their conversation, Kara made jokes about Guillermo’s age which Guillermo said privately irritates him.

The following day, Kara and Guillermo flew back to America together and although they were detained through immigration, Guillermo successfully made it through with his expired Venezuelan passport.

Bilal and Shaeeda met at the airport and Bilal’s prank on Shaeeda began with the van he was driving. Shaeeda did not like the van and felt duped about how Bilal presented himself versus reality.

Her feelings were compounded when they arrived at Bilal’s childhood house that he was trying to pass off as his own. Shaeeda was overwhelmed and expressed that she felt deceived.

Ultimately, she said privately that she would work with Bilal towards a life that met her standards. When they were together, Bilal kept expressing his disappointment in Shaeeda’s attitude about the house and his situation.

Fears and concerns for some of the 90 Day Fiance couples were presented

Emily decided to meet Kobe at the airport alone and not bring their son. She wanted to spend the night in a hotel alone with Kobe so they could reconnect before starting the 90 day process but was nervous about his reaction to not meeting his son right away.

When Emily and Kobe met at the airport, Kobe expressed that Emily had gained weight but that that didn’t matter to him. He also mentioned how excited he was to meet his son.

Viewers were introduced to 48-year-old Yvette from New Mexico. She practices oriental healing methods and massage therapy for work and is a single mother to a 12-year-old son with special needs.

Yvette met 25-year-old Mohamed after he slid into her DMs and she went to Egypt to meet him after two months of talking and they became engaged. Almost two years later, Mohamed just got approved for his K-1 visa.

Yvette met with her friends who she calls “The Squad,” and they grilled her about her relationship. Yvette revealed that she took Mohamed’s virginity and expressed the ways in which she was changing to conform somewhat to his Muslim religion. Her friends voiced concern that Yvette might diminish parts of her personality for Mohamed and they also felt weird about the age difference.

