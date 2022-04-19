90 Day Fiance viewers react to Bilal’s prank on Shaeeda

Bilal Hazziez’s prank he plans on playing on his 90 Day Fiance partner Shaeeda did not sit well with viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to 42-year-old Bilal Hazziez on the premiere episode of Season 9 and learned some startling things about him.

Aside from finding out that Bilal has chronic OCD, viewers heard about his affinity for pranking people. Specifically, they learned about his plot to take his fiancee Shaeeda to his run-down family home instead of his actual home to test her reaction.

The test, or prank, that Bilal intends on putting Shaeeda through on her first day in America rubbed 90 Day Fiance fans the wrong way, and they reacted on social media.

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to Bilal Hazziez’s prank on his fiancee Shaeeda

90 Day Fiance fan pages on Instagram shared their opinions about Bilal’s prank on his possible future wife through memes, polls, and captions.

One 90 Day fan page and podcast posted two still images of Bilal from the latest episode where he said about the prank, “I’m hoping that she’ll find it funny. Let’s see if that’s really the case.”

The fan page wrote in the caption, “Oh this mothertrucker did NOT. This ‘prank’ of his is NOT it. Dollar Store Kanye is gonna be in for a rude awakening.”

Another fan page made a poll through their Instagram stories with the subject, “Bilal’s prank on Shaeeda.”

The two choices in the poll were, “Sounds like a fun idea” and, “No, just no.”

The “No, just no” answer won by a landslide, with 89% choosing that response.

A poll revealed how 90 Day fans felt about Bilal’s prank. Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Yet another 90 Day fan page spoke out by making a meme on the situation. They used a photo of Bilal, and one of Shaeeda photoshopped on two different bodies to accompany their opinion.

Above the photo, the meme said, “I ain’t sayin’ she’s a gold digger… But I’m gonna ‘prank’ her to find out.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Mike Berk was trolled for writing a thirsty comment to Bilal Hazziez

On a recent photo on Bilal’s Instagram, controversial Before the 90 Days cast member Mike Berk, dropped a thirsty comment in an effort to get noticed by Bilal.

In his comment, Mike referenced a DM that he had already sent Bilal and reiterated the message’s presence along with a short welcome message.

Bilal did not respond to Mike’s comment but a slew of 90 Day critics took aim at Mike.

Several 90 Day viewers called Mike desperate and told him that he was irrelevant.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.