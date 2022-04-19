90 Day Fiance viewers slam Bilal for trying to test Shaeeda’s motives with fake house

Bilal gets slammed by viewers for testing Shaeeda to ensure she doesn’t want him for his money. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween have kicked this season of 90 Day Fiance off with a bang.

Bilal and Shaeeda are seemingly one of the perfect couples on the show thus far; however, viewers can already pinpoint the rotten apple of the relationship.

Bilal thinks testing Shaeeda will prove her love for him

Being a successful real estate investor and real estate agent, Bilal has attained a certain status that he does not want anyone to take for granted.

Bilal thought it would be an excellent idea to test Shaeeda’s faithfulness to him.

Bilal made it a point to test Shaeeda to ensure that she did not want him solely for what he has but for who he is.

Instead of inviting Shaeeda over to his residence where he currently lives, he decided to make it a point to take her to his old childhood home.

His childhood home was anything but glamorous.

It was a run-down home in an older neighborhood, and Bilal thought that would be a fantastic prank.

On the other hand, 90 Day Fiance fans did not take a liking to Bilal and his childish shenanigans.

Fans slam Bilal regarding his ‘prank’

Many 90 Day Fiance fans thought that Bilal was being inconsiderate and childish by tricking Shaeeda instead of being honest about who he was.

Bilal went as far as to say that Shaeeda had never seen his actual home.

Bilal had gone as far as to ensure that the only part of his home that Shaeeda saw when they video chatted would be a wall. He did not want her to see any of his expensive decorum.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bilal’s actions.

One fan commented, “Bilal is a grown-a*s man putting his future wife through a ‘test.'”

Some fans even commented on Bilal’s character, as there was a sneak peek at the end of the episode showing what was to come.

The fans were able to see that Bilal and Shaeeda were arguing, and Bilal threatened to pull over to the side of the road and kick her out and make her take an Uber.

One fan commented, “Bilal is very full of himself. People like that don’t even have that much money. He prolly has a 40 year mortgage on that house and a 84 month loan on that Mercedes. People who have a lot of money spend less time talking about it.#90DayFiance”

Another fan responded and said, ” Right? And from the previews, Bilal trying to CONTROL Shaeeda? Telling her something about if she doesn’t stop talking she’ll be taking an Uber home? Forget #pillowtalk, there will be a new show called #HoodBougieTalk just for Bilal. He’s out of control. NOPE! #90DayFiance”

Bilal and Shaeeda have so much to work on, and the drama has barely begun to unfold.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.