90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Jasmine gets angry when Gino tries to tip their waitress

Jasmine gets jealous during dinner with Gino. Pic credit: TLC

Things are about to spiral downhill between Jasmine and Gino on the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Viewers have already gotten glimpses of Jasmine’s jealousy and the demands she makes to keep tabs on Gino.

The U.S native shared that whenever he leaves home, he has to let her know the time and location of his whereabouts.

Gino may have thought that being with Jasmine in her home country of Panama would ease her jealousy but he quickly finds out that is not the case.

Jasmine doesn’t want Gino to tip their waitress

In a clip for Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, things took an awkward turn during what should have been a romantic dinner.

Things started off well between Gino and Jasmine but that didn’t last for very long.

At the end of dinner, her jealousy reared its ugly head when Gino decided to leave a tip for the waitress and Jasmine tried to talk him out of doing so.

“Normally we tip if it’s a good waitress. You would tip about 15 percent let’s say, maybe 20 ” explained Gino.

“That’s why these people get used to it, and then with us Panamanians they wanna charge us that and we don’t have that money. So no!” retorted Jasmine.

Jasmine accuses Gino of having something with the waitress

As Gino continued to argue his reasons for wanting to leave their waitress a tip things got worse.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star accused Gino of having something with the waitress after he pointed out that “she was good.”

“You have something with the waitress,” said Jasmine. But as Gino tried to respond she reiterated, “You have something with the waitress.”

“No, No I’m just nice. They work really hard,” responded Gino.

However, Jasmine would have none of it and accused him of ruining her night.

The outrageous accusation left Gino puzzled and it made no sense. He just arrived in Panama and was with Jasmine during dinner so having something with the waitress couldn’t have been possible.

After the scene played out, Gino admitted that he felt awkward by Jasmine’s behavior.

“This is the first time I’ve seen Jasmine’s jealousy in person and it kinda makes me feel a little awkward. It’s kind of an awkward feeling,” said Gino. “I made that sacrifice to come and spend this money in Panama ad be with her because I want to spend the rest of my life with Jasmine and propose to her on this trip.

“But she really has to start building trust in me or this is not going to work,” he added.

Check out the clip below and watch the full scene play out on Sunday night.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.