90 Day Fiance viewers react to Gino Palazzolo only spending $270 on Jasmine Pineda’s engagement ring

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Gino Palazzolo came under fire by 90 Day Fiance fans who ripped into him for only spending $270 on Jasmine Pineda’s engagement ring.

Gino isn’t exactly gaining more fans these days, especially after the stunt he pulled when he sent topless photos of Jasmine to his ex.

And now, 90 Day Fiance fans are irritated with Gino once more, and this time it’s because they think he’s cheap.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Gino Palazzolo shops for engagement ring for Jasmine Pineda

In Sunday night’s episode of Before the 90 Days, Gino goes shopping for an engagement ring for Jasmine.

“My goal when coming to Panama was to find out if Jasmine was my soulmate, and now that I’ve gotten to know Jasmine better, I wanna be with her the rest of my life,” Gino admitted during a confessional.

“She’s fulfilled everything I’ve looked for in a woman,” Gino continued to gush about Jasmine. “She’s caring, intelligent, sexy, and hot, but most importantly, Jasmine has a very good heart.”

“So I’m gonna buy Jasmine an engagement ring and I plan to ask her to marry me before I go back to the United States,” Gino revealed.

Gino then visited a local pawn/jewelry shop and told the employee that he was interested in seeing some engagement rings. Outside of the store, Gino told cameras that he felt he had a pretty good “idea of her style” but admitted it would be tough to choose since Jasmine told him his “taste is horrible.”

Gino is shocked at the prices, chooses a $250 engagement ring

The first ring that Gino chose turned out to be $980, which he found too expensive, so he continued to browse. The next two options were more in Gino’s price range at $250 and $270.

Gino put both rings on his fingers to compare them and chose the less “gaudy” option.

“Most people probably spend $2,000, $3,000 for a ring and Jasmine, she likes, you know, the finer things. But I’m on a super budget, I’m not working right now, but you know, it’s not the cost of the ring that matters,” Gino said. “It’s the love that you have for each other.”

Gino told cameras that he hopes Jasmine likes the ring, and despite all of their issues, was also hoping she would say yes.

90 Day Fiance viewers took to the comments after watching the preview clip’s “moment of the week,” as TLC called it and slammed Gino for choosing such an inexpensive ring.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Gino’s engagement ring choice for Jasmine

“He is so cheap 😥,” wrote one commenter who then mocked Gino’s history of using sugar daddy sites. “This is a lifetime investment Gino. Bought a ring same price as what he pays women for dinner dates.”

“Remember her Christmas present from him? An electric toothbrush???” asked another 90 Day Fiance viewer. “Did anyone expect a great ring?????”

Another viewer felt Jasmine would be displeased with Gino’s choice of rings: “Cheapo. She will be po’d when she hears how cheap he went.”

Yet another viewer mocked Gino’s love for hats in their comment which read, “His collection of 🧢is likely more than the cost of that ring!”

