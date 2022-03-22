90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine claps back at comments about her cheap engagement ring

Jasmine Pineda defended her fiance Gino Palazzolo’s engagement ring choice. Pic credit: Jasmine Pineda/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda defended Gino Palazzolo’s engagement ring choice and clapped back at haters.

This season on Before the 90 Days, viewers have watched Jasmine and Gino’s unlikely romance develop, which recently culminated with an engagement.

Gino Palazzolo buys $270 engagement ring for Jasmine Pineda

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gino went engagement ring shopping at a jewelry/pawnshop while in Panama visiting Jasmine.

Gino settled on a $270 ring, given his financial situation, which didn’t sit well with many 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Gino, however, felt that it was the thought that counted. “Most people probably spend $2,000, $3,000 for a ring and Jasmine, she likes, you know, the finer things,” Gino explained during the scene.

“But I’m on a super budget, I’m not working right now, but you know, it’s not the cost of the ring that matters,” he said.

It turns out that Jasmine feels the same about her engagement ring. In a recent Instagram Story, the Panamanian beauty shared a snap of the ring on her finger and clapped back at comments about her ring being too inexpensive.

Gino Goes Engagement Ring Shopping! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda defends Gino’s $270 ring

“Jasmine it’s a cheap 270$ ring,” she wrote, mocking some of the comments she’s received. “It has no diamond.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The 34-year-old adult content creator defended Gino’s choice and explained that the value she sees in her ring doesn’t come from its financial worth.

She continued, “Where I see the value of this ring? In a man who traveled 2300 miles in the middle of a pandemic just to be with me.”

Jasmine explained that Gino’s willingness to make big sacrifices for her in other ways is what matters most to her.

“Even when he was unemployed spending from his life savings because of his love for me,” she continued. “No diamond equals his effort and love. I loved the ring as soon as I saw it.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

The March 20 episode of Before the 90 Days showed viewers the moment Gino proposed to Jasmine with the ring. As they stood near a cliff in the rain, Gino got down on one knee and asked for Jasmine’s hand in marriage.

Surprisingly to some 90 Day Fiance viewers, Jasmine accepted Gino’s proposal. After Gino sent topless pics of Jasmine to his ex, many Before the 90 Days fans thought their relationship was over.

However, Jasmine forgave Gino and showed that her love for him overpowered their struggles. Jasmine and Gino have proven that their quirks make them compatible and they’re happy with their unconventional love story.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.