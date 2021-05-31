Saffire Matos ends all doubt about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reconciliation with this new photo

Saffire Matos shares new post that ends all speculation about her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Pic credit: MTV

Saffire Matos appears to have shut down speculation on whether she and Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are still together with her most recent social media post.

Saffire shared a photo to her Instagram page with her arms and legs wrapped around Ronnie, who was smiling and looked happy.

She captioned the photo, “Two spaguineas.”

Ronnie liked the post, but the comments were turned off.

Fans have wondered whether Saffire had stayed by Ronnie’s side following his arrest last month due to an alleged domestic violence incident involving Saffire.

While it was announced that Ronnie would not be facing felony charges, he still faced some legal trouble due to being on probation at the time of his arrest from a separate incident that happened a few years prior.

While the couple has shared different cryptic messages and posts on their Instagram accounts, Saffire’s most recent picture ends all doubt on whether she and Ronnie are still together.

Ronnie shared a similar photo to his own Instagram page

Saffire wasn’t the only one to post an affectionate photo of the two of them appearing happy together. Ronnie took to his own page and shared a similar post with the two of them wearing the same outfits.

In the photo, Ronnie had his arms wrapped around Saffire from behind as they both appeared smiling and laughing.

Ronnie captioned the image with a heart and bear emojis along with the hashtag “#beartings.”

Ronnie’s post also did not allow for comments but it looked like it was posted around the same time as Saffire’s and she also liked the photo.

The two of them sharing similar posts on the same day makes it pretty clear that they are still working through their relationship while Ronnie continues to work on his mental health.

Ronnie takes a break from Jersey Shore Family Vacation to focus on his mental health

While MTV did not officially release a statement following Ronnie’s arrest, many fans wondered if he would be allowed to continue filming with Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Shortly after his arrest, Ronnie announced that he would be stepping away from the show to focus on his own mental health.

On May 13, he shared, “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,”

He continued, “My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter,”

While Ronnie did film the most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation along with his castmates, it’s unclear how much airtime he will receive following his arrest.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.