Rosemarie Vega on Instagram: Here are the 90 Day Fiance star’s best photos

Rosemarie Vega arguably had one of the best glow ups in 90 Day Fiance history.

We first met her when her boyfriend, “Big Ed” Brown, left his swank home in San Diego to visit her home country of the Philippines.

While he was worried about air conditioning, he was shocked when he walked into an open-aired shack with sheets for doors and exposed electrical wiring.

The relationship didn’t work

Ed’s arrival in Caloocan City quickly showed the flaws in their relationship. Rosemarie realized that he lied about his height and later found out that this wasn’t his only indiscretion.

From telling her she had bad breath, to omitting the truth about his planned vasectomy, Rose dealt with a lot until she finally left Big Ed while the couple was on a getaway.

Although the relationship didn’t work, 90 Day Fiance is proving to be a good move for the young mother. Since leaving the show, she’s been renovating a huge two-story home and has built a YouTube following of over 621,000 followers.

The glow up is real

Since appearing on the hit TLC show, she’s snagged brand partnerships and collaborated with other creators.

Rose changed up her look and experimented with some bright colors.

Her latest venture is a ‘Bake with Me’ Youtube video with a local baker in Manila.

Using her platform to bring light to issues that matter, she captioned one of her most liked photos “Morena and Proud”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSEMARIE VEGA (@rose_vega_official)



In a later post, she details the significance of being “Morena & Proud”.

Speaking out about her past experiences, she writes, “When I was younger, I was bullied because of my skin color. It reached a certain point where I had an insecurity. I was insecure with other women who has fair skin. Because of that, I tried so many products to enhance my skin color, to have a fair skin but it didn’t work. My natural skin color will always show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSEMARIE VEGA (@rose_vega_official)

Although she’s left the TLC franchise with a huge following and fans, it’s clear Rosemarie left with new confidence.

Ending the message of self-love to her followers, she concludes, “And just like me, I am asking some of you who has insecurities with skin color to please, please embrace yourselves.. embrace the color that you have. Above all, it’s about loving and accepting ourselves. ❤”

What do you think of Rosemarie’s new look?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.