90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega takes aim at ‘Pig’ Big Ed Brown, claims he is the gold digger looking for fame

Any 90 Day Fiance fans holding out hope that Big Ed and Rose would end up together need to curb their expectations.

With the leaking tell-all videos hitting online today, a new post by Rose has revealed what most people already figured out.

Rosemarie Vega and Big Ed Brown are not together. It seems she can’t stand the man who went to the Philippines to find love.

Rose blasts Big Ed on Facebook

Rosemarie Vega has a Facebook page and made a post on Thursday that has since been deleted. However, Instagram user @187anonymousgossip got a screenshot and it looks like Rose has no love for Big Ed.

As a matter of fact, she called him a gold digger and added the hashtag “PIG and #SMALLsoul to her caption.

“You will LIVE alone because you dont know what real love is. Genuine love is acceptance AND HELPING HAND. You only meet me for your fame. The show pay the expenses not you. NOW WHO IS THE REAL GOLD DIGGER? FAME WORE ! #edNoNeck #ed90daysfiance #biged #SMALLsoul #PIG”

It looks like Rosemarie is letting the world know what she thinks of the man who came to win her love and spent the entire time there insulting her.

Big Ed made a bad impression on 90 Day Fiance

To say that Big Ed Brown left 90 Day Fiance looking bad is an understatement. He turned fans against him over and over with the way that he was talking to Rose.

At first, it seemed Ed was the victim here as Rose wanted to spend his money and some wondered if she was just using him to get him to buy her things and move to the United States.

However, Big Ed overreacted to everything and his response to her perceived gold-digging was worst than anything Rose ever did on 90 Day Fiance.

Among his faux-pas, Big Ed bought Rose a toothbrush because her breath was “not pretty.” He also spent a lot of time insulting her home in the Philippines, asked to shave her legs, and asked her to take an STD test before he would consider having sex.

That was before she ever hinted that she would want to sleep with him.

Rose already made some comments about Big Ed after he claimed she was a gold digger. She said he never gave her a penny and the only gifts he bought for her was a “bra and panty.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.