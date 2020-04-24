Rosemarie lashes out at Big Ed, accuses Before the 90 Days star of using her to get famous

It’s been one hell of a season for 90 Day Fiance’s Rosemarie Vega, and now it seems the reality star is at her breaking point.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been watching the relationship between 23-year-old Rose and her 54-year-old boyfriend, Ed Brown, and it’s been cringeworthy, to say the least.

The age difference between the two has not gone unnoticed to viewers who accused Ed of being a pervert for dating the young Phillipino.

However, Rose has had lots of negative comments her way too, including being accused of using Big Ed as a means of leaving her poverty-stricken life in the Philippines.

Ed has been extremely rude to Rose

Another thing that hasn’t gone unnoticed is Ed’s treatment of Rose.

Early in the season, he told her to shave her legs, and during a trip to her home country, he asked her to take an STD test.

Viewers have had a lot to say about the couple, and now Vega has quite a few things to get off her chest.

The single mom took to Instagram live to air her grievance about Ed’s treatment of her.

Rose calls Big Ed a Liar and a pig

The video was re-posted by Instagram user @90dayfiancetoday.

In the video, Rosemarie says that Ed is always embarrassing her and then staying quiet about it. She also called him a liar saying, “he did not give me a penny, all lies. He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty.”

Vega says that everything that comes out of Ed’s mouth is a lie, adding that he did not care about her or her son and urged her followers not to believe him, saying he just wants to be “famous.”

During the live video, one viewer asked about Rose’s sister asking Ed for money, to which she responded, “no, it’s not true; he’s a pig.”

What has caused this outburst from Vega?

Rose must have seen a clip of the upcoming episode set to air on Sunday, and trust me, if you thought Big Ed was rude before, this is on a whole different level.

In the clip, Ed and Rose are in a hotel during a vacation, and Ed gifts Rose bikinis and lingerie then tells her that he has something else for her.

He then hands Rose a bottle of mouthwash, toothpaste, and an electric toothbrush, and says, “because your breath is not pretty.”

After trying to convince her that he was only concerned about her health, a clearly humiliated Rose then revealed that she had an ulcer, and that was the cause.

After the incident, Rose shares in her confessional that she was “so embarrassed” and that she wanted to “punch Ed.”

You can see the clip in its entirety on the next 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days episode.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday night at 8/7c on TLC.