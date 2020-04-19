Before the 90 Days spoilers: Are Ed and Rose still together?

The moment we saw Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers were skeptical about the relationship – for more reasons than one.

To say that Ed and Rose are an odd couple would be an understatement!

The most glaring discrepancy is the age gap between 54-year-old Ed and his 23-year-old girlfriend. Keep in mind; she’s even younger than his 29-year-old daughter!

Another point of contention for viewers is how the duo met online, where all great love stories are born.

Are Ed and Rose still together?

Despite not having much hope in the odd pairing, we’ve followed their journey on the reality show week after week. Now that the season is coming to all close, we all have one question on our minds.

Did they have their ‘happily ever after?‘

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, but all signs are pointing to no; it seems Brown and Vega called it quits.

Since 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is still airing on TLC, you won’t get a firm confirmation about the breakup from either party.

However, reports have been swirling that Rose got engaged to “a woman named Ehjay” after she posted a photo on Facebook showing off an engagement ring.

The page no longer exists, but the pictures were captured and re-posted by an Instagram user named 187anonymous gossip.

This one shows the Facebook page and the ring.

Rose vehemently denied the claims that she was engaged to a woman. “The rumor that I’m engaged to a woman is NOT TRUE #stopthelies,” adding that, for now, she “cannot say anymore.”

If you notice, Rose didn’t deny that she was engaged, she denied that she was engaged to a woman.

And that was true because it turns out Ehjay is a man and not a woman, as many initially thought.

Here is another set of photos allegedly showing Rose and Ehjay

Contractually, Rose isn’t at liberty to go into much detail about her relationship with Ed, since it is still playing out on the show.

The truth though is that no one would be surprised if the pair broke up since no one expected the relationship to last anyway.

For now, we can only speculate until we have some confirmed news from Ed or Rosemarie, which will most likely be some time after the finale airs.

For now, you can still see the extremely awkward relationship between Brown and Vega play out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days every Sunday night at 8/7c on TLC.