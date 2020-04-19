Are Avery and Omar still together? Before the 90 Days star sets the record straight on her marriage

The rumor mill has been running rampant regarding whether 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars, Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour are still together or not. All of the split speculation has become too much for Avery, who used social media to set the record straight.

There have been several reports the newlyweds had already ended their marriage. Fans of the hit TLC show, and the couple knows they have only been married a little over one year. Avery and Omar wed in February 2019.

Avery and Omar history

The 90 Day Fiancé stars were introduced in Season 3 of the spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Viewers were initially horrified at a young woman moving to Syria amid a civil war. Plus, the thought of an American female converting to Islam caused a lot of controversy.

Despite all the criticism, Omar and Avery’s love story quickly won over fans. The naysayers were silenced with the majority of TLC viewers becoming fans of the couple.

Omar asked Avery to marry him before they met in person and after only one month of dating. Friends, family, and fans also expressed concern over Avery moving so fast, but she was determined to marry her best friend.

Are Avery and Omar from Before the 90 Days still together?

The aftermath of appearing on the TLC show became too much for Avery. She took a social media break at the end of last year for her own mental health. The criticism, hatred, and even threats against her prompted Avery’s decision.

Today though, Avery is back on social media, and now she is clarifying her relationship status with Omar. Thanks to a recent Instagram post, fans now know Avery and Omar are still together.

“I’m not sure why there is an article saying Omar, and I aren’t together, but we are very much Happily married, and we have never split up,” Avery stated “So for the people that rushed to my page to see if the tabloids were true they aren’t. Still love my best friend.”

Despite Avery clearing up split rumors, the couple is currently living apart. Omar is still living in Syria because his citizenship there is making it more challenging for him to get an American visa. Avery must continue to live in the United States so that she can sponsor Omar.

Their living situation is not ideal, but it hasn’t stopped them from continuing to work toward their dream of Omar living in America. If he is not given a visa, the couple insists they have a backup plan. They have no intention of divorcing or separating if Omar can’t come stateside.

Omar Albakkour and Avery Mills from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are still going strong. Those crazy split rumors are nothing but a fabrication.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.