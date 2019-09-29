Avery and Omar dish on their ‘great’ wedding night, didn’t need ‘test drive’

After their first night together as husband and wife, TLC cameras caught up with Avery and Omar to ask how things went. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers know that Omar has limited experience with women and before marrying Avery, hadn’t so much as held hands with a girl.

Now that Avery and Omar have been able to spend the night together, producers asked Omar how things went. And in the newest Before the 90 Days sneak peek, he answered.

In the clip, Avery asked Omar how it felt to have a wife — if he felt any different. “Yes, of course,” the often stoic Omar responded.

Then it cuts to Avery in a confessional. She’s talking about how her friends always joked that you “don’t marry anybody without test driving the car” but even the next day, Avery is still happy with her decision to hold off on even kissing Omar until after they legally wed.

“Now I got a 2019 Porsche self-drive… you know, push start,” Avery told the camera.

“Perfect!” she said with a shrug.

And as they discussed the events from the night before, Omar said he was “200 percent comfortable” with Avery now. It doesn’t look like Omar is any more comfortable with the cameras prying into his private moments, though. He was visibly embarrassed when she asked him how he liked his first kiss.

Back in the confessional, Avery said, “Last night was amazing! You know, I got to bond with my husband. It was wonderful.”

In the confessional with both Avery and Omar, he said. “I had not kissed girl before but I am married and I have wife. It was great night.”

Based on how that first night went, it looks like Avery and Omar are very compatible. Even Avery confirmed that they have great chemistry and that Omar didn’t even seem nervous.

Morning After | 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Avery and Omar spill the beans on their first night as husband and wife! 😘#90DayFiance Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Sunday, September 29, 2019

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.