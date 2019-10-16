Avery responds to claims that Omar is controlling

Avery Mills is in love with her Syrian husband Omar, there’s no doubt about that. So when 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers began questioning his motives and claiming that Omar was too controlling, Avery stepped in to defend him.

Explaining that she doesn’t typically respond to viewer reaction from the show, Avery began to defend her Syrian husband. She said, “I do have to say something. I don’t normally respond to any comments but I hate when people say Omar is controlling.”

“I’m sorry but Omar asking me not to dance in the street because it is not normal is not being controlling,” Avery continued. “To be honest, people have their preferences. If he doesn’t want someone that dances in the street, trust me it’s fine. We do enough dancing at home!”

Avery is referencing a scene from Before the 90 Days where Omar asked her not to dance in the street in Lebanon. Syrian and Lebanese culture tends to be very serious, so that wasn’t surprising.

Not to mention that Omar has been pretty low key since we met him on Season 3 of Before the 90 days. Is anyone surprised that he’d prefer Avery not do things that draw attention to them?

But she wasn’t done there.

“Anyways, for two, for someone to say that Omar does not love me, does not know Omar,” Avery ranted. “He is the most loving person ever. Yeah, he’s shy and he’s shy when he’s getting recorded for international TV shows, which I bet a lot of people would be more shy too.”

Avery continued her defense of Omar by describing the loving things he does for her and it sounds like she’s pretty happy. She also called out 90 Day Fiance viewers and others who continue to make comments that stereotype him as ISIS and those who make terrorist jokes as “totally unoriginal.”

It’s clear that Avery loves her husband and she’s happy with the way he treats her. It’s nothing new for those who watch the show to criticize everything that they see, but we shouldn’t be surprised when she quickly jumps in to defend Omar.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.