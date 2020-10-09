Rosemarie Vega has the best glow up of anyone from her season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Rosemarie Vega had a rough time when Ed visited her in the Philippines on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. And while she didn’t find love, she definitely received a huge style upgrade.

When we met Rose on the TLC hit, she was quite poor and lived with her family in quite literally a shack where she slept on a mat on the ground with rats roaming around as they slept.

90 Day Fiance viewers were as appalled as Big Ed during the group shower scene when an uninvited guest, a big rat, accompanied them as Ed, Rose, and her dad all tried to clean off under a cold hose.

While Rose still lives in the same place as when Big Ed was there, she made some major upgrades to her look and home.

Rose is rocking rose-gold hair

When we saw Rose alongside Big Ed on Before the 90 Days, she wasn’t bad looking at all. She was just very plain with straight black hair and little or no makeup.

The new Rose is a bit different. With fame comes opportunities, and it’s pretty clear Rose has been able to take better care of herself these days.

After a trip to the salon last week, Rose is rocking much lighter locks. In fact, her new hair color matches her name as it now looks to be a rose-gold color.

In her post about her new hair, Rose opened up about the salon that helped change her look. She wrote, “When it comes to hair, I have always been so wary and cautious. I want my hair long but still smooth, silky, and bouncy. And I am super glad that @biancafestejohub did what I wanted.”

Rose also told her fans that the same place where she gets hair treatments also does skin treatments. We wouldn’t be surprised if she’s tried them too because Rose has absolutely been glowing lately.

Rose’s house gets an upgrade too

When we first met Rose, she lived in what equates to a shack. There were no windows or doors, just a wall structure that she and her family called home.

90 Day Fiance fame didn’t mean a new house for Rose, but it did mean her current home got some great updates. She even painted the walls pink as she excitedly talked about how much more “ventilated” the rooms are now.

In a YouTube video shared with fans in July, Rose excitedly took viewers on a home tour, showing off her new “small door” and her “small kitchen.”

She proudly showed off her belongings, having acquired some new things since her time on reality TV. While she’s not buying sports cars and new houses like her castmate Stephanie Matto, Rose is happy with what she has, and it shows.

Rose clearly still lives a modest life, unlike many 90 Day Fiance stars in the U.S. But with more than 500,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, her videos earn millions of views each.

It looks like that afforded Rose and her son Prince to live much better than before they appeared on the TLC series.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently in hiatus.