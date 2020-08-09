After showing off her new Porsche, Stephanie Matto buys a near-new BMW

Stephanie Matto is living her best life and her fancy new cars are proof of that!

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star may have had a very rough stint on the show, but now she’s moving on.

Matto had already gained popularity on YouTube and had a large social media following before appearing on TLC .

During her time on the show, she got a lot of backlash from fans who felt that she was only doing it to gain even more popularity.

Things didn’t get any better once the storyline between her and Erika Owens continued to play out, and by the end of the season, the backlash from fans was brutal.

Since the show wrapped, Stephanie has gone back to focusing on business.

And clearly things are paying off!

Stephanie recently bought a 2020 Porsche

The former Yonkers native has been on a spending spree these past few months.

She recently showed off a spanking new, white 2020 Porsche Panamera on social media.

“Leaving the dealership today with my 2020 Porsche Panamera! Thank you @porsche_fairfield for helping me buy my second Porsche! I have been obsessed with the Panamera for so long and to finally own my dream car feels unreal,” she shared.

This wasn’t even her biggest purchase this year.

The former TLC alum has also moved into a new house that she recently bought– after moving out of her long -time residence in Yonkers, New York.

Stephanie has been showing off aspects of the stunning new home on social media, and it has lots of space for her dogs, Milo and Frank, to run around and play.

Stephanie buys BMW X3

Since buying her new pad and her dream car, Stephanie has also been talking about getting another vehicle for her dogs, Milo and Frank.

However, the dog mom has now made the leap, recently buying a near new, white BMW.

The 29-year-old recently shared an Instagram post showing off her hot new ride.

“After my wet dogs in the Panamera incident I realized I needed a second car,” she wrote, along with a photo of the 2017 BMW X3.

She continued, “I needed something that I could use for road trips and when I go places with the dogs!”

Stephanie says that, so far, she really likes her new purchase but most importantly, “The dogs are comfortable.”

In case you’re wondering where she gets the cash, especially since we know 90 Day Fiance stars aren’t paid that much, the reality TV personality makes a lot of money on Only Fans where she ranks as a top creator for her 18 and over content.

Stephanie actually shared on Instagram that she wants to be the Martha Stewart of Only Fans, and it seems she’s well on her way.

She also makes money on Patreon and she has other business ventures that comes as a result of her YouTube popularity.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.