Stephanie Matto buys ‘dream car’ 2020 Porsche Panamera after new house — How much does OnlyFans pay?

Stephanie Matto has been living her best life since filming wrapped on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The 29-year-old endured a lot of negative backlash during her stint on the show, and at one point she took a social media break to avoid all the hate.

However, now that the season has ended and the drama surrounding the reality show has died down, Matto is back to her normal life.

By all accounts, things are going pretty well financially for the TLC star who just showed off her fancy new car on social media.

Stephanie buys her second Porsche

The season 4 alum recently shared a photo on Instagram posing with her hot new purchase, a 2020 Porsche Panamera.

This is actually Stephanie’s second Porsche. In 2018 she purchased a Porsche Macan but says the Panamera is her dream car.

“Leaving the dealership today with my 2020 Porsche Panamera! Thank you @porsche_fairfield for helping me buy my second Porsche! I have been obsessed with the Panamera for so long and to finally own my dream car feels unreal.” she shared.

This is not even the biggest purchase Matto has made this year- she recently bought a beautiful new house as well.

Stephanie makes thousands on Only Fans and Patreon

As you may have heard by now the TLC paycheck is “insulting,” at least according to former cast member Eric Rosenbrook.

So how does Matto afford her lavish lifestyle?

Well, before her stint on reality TV, Stephanie was already a popular YouTuber with over 350,000 subscribers.

However, she really pulls in a substantial amount from websites such as Patreon and OnlyFans –where she gives fans access to nude photos and burlesque style videos for a price.

In a video titled “How I Got Rich Selling My Nudes” the former Yonkers resident breaks down her online income.

“Within my first six months of making a Patreon, I was pulling in an additional 8,000 a month, and it’s really just been up from there.” She says.

“So now that I was making more money it allowed me to save money, it allowed me to reinvest in my content on my YouTube channel, it helped me to pay off loans that I had, it helped me to purchase a new vehicle. It helped so many aspects of my life.”

OnlyFans has become a popular option for reality tv stars, and it’s clearly paying off for Stephanie. So far, she has two Porsches and a fancy new house to show for it!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is now on hiatus on TLC.