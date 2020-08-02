Stephanie Matto calls police after long-time stalker finds her new address

Stephanie Matto has been enjoying her fancy new home, after moving out of Yonkers, New York and into a new home that she recently purchased.

But, now her dream home is slowly turning into a nightmare after she revealed that her long-time stalker has discovered the new location.

This is not the first time that the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has spoken out about her issues with someone who she says has been harassing her for almost two years.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She has filed two reports against him already, but it seems this man is not letting up.

Even after moving several miles away in an attempt to get rid of him, Stephanie is once again reliving the scary situation.

Stephanie calls police on stalker

The popular YouTuber recently shared a series of scary messages on social media.

She revealed to fans on Instagram that her stalker has found her new home and she even had to call the police.

Stephanie shared a screenshot message that the man sent to her. She responds to the message saying, “Calling police now.”

When the reality TV star first opened up to fans about the stalker situation, she did not reveal his identity.

This time around, she shared a screenshot of her stalker’s Facebook profile and the name listed is Scott Falk.

It’s not clear if this is his real name or just a name he is using on social media, but his face is not very visible in his profile image. Scott appears to be wearing a hat, and only a small part of his face can be seen.

After the police arrived, Matto shared yet another update with fans letting them know that “an arrest warrant is being made.”

Stephanie opens up about ongoing ordeal

In another Instagram post, Stephanie shared more details into the situation which she says has been going on for quite some time.

“He has been my stalker for almost two years and has found my previous address and now current,” writes Stephanie.

The 29-year-old continued, “I have been living in fear for almost two years…. the police know but there’s only so much that they can do.”

This recent incident will be the third police report that the 90 Day Fiance alum has filed against this man.

However, it doesn’t seem to be deterring him from harassing Stephanie Matto at every turn.

Hopefully, this time around he will be caught and arrested so that the reality star can stop living in fear.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is now on hiatus on TLC.