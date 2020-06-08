Stephanie Matto defends herself for dumping Erika Owens after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All drama

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All aired last night and there’s a lot to unpack.

As the couple’s faced each other to discuss all the drama that happened this season, things got a bit heated.

There was a lot of tension between Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto, as each one blamed the other for the demise of their relationship.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The 29-year-old YouTuber and the 24-year-old photographer decided to part ways after a series of explosive arguments occurred during Stephanie’s visit to Australia.

It’s not clear if the two have seen each other since the breakup, but after last night’s emotional tell-all, it’s clear there’s still some bad blood there.

After the tense video encounter, Stephanie is speaking out.

Stephanie Matto shares her feelings on Instagram

Stephanie Matto shared a series of posts to her Instagram stories, slamming Erika Owens for not getting to know her during the course of their relationship.

In the Tell All, the issue of Stephanie’s celibacy was discussed.

Erika noted that based on Stephanie’s online presence, she was surprised that her girlfriend wasn’t into PDA.

However, Stephanie had a retort for that.

The 90 Day Fiance alum followed her first post with several comments about her and Erika’s argument on the show last night, seemingly taking away some important gems from the failed relationship.

Stephanie takes a jab at Erika in Instagram stories

In the post that followed, Stephanie shared, “I want my partner to take a genuine interest in who I am.”

She added, “I want them to spend the same amount of time searching my soul that they do color coordinating their outfits and earrings.”

The comment was certainly a jab at Erika, who’s known for her colorful style that includes pink/purple hair and a variety of rainbow-colored clothes and accessories.

Stephanie wasn’t done yet.

She told fans that she went into the relationship with good intentions, but admitted that “I should have left sooner than I did.”

Nonetheless, she has no regrets!

Stephanie says she has no ill will toward Erika, but since she says things were edited out of the Tell All, she wanted to speak her peace.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on TLC.