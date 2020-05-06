Rosemarie Vega promises to ‘speak the truth’ about Big Ed and Before the 90 Days on new YouTube channel

Rosemarie Vega is stepping out from her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days segments to start up her own YouTube channel.

In an effort to get her own story out there, Rose has made some promotional posts on social media about how she will “speak the truth” in vlog format.

This will all become a new way for TLC viewers and fans of the 90 Day Franchise to get to know Rose outside of the show. In fact, she even released her first video.

Rose and her 90 Day Fiance vlog

In the video, she speaks about her son (Prince), gives advice to single moms, talks about how she is a proud Filipina, and that she puts her trust in God.

One quick takeaway from the video is that she may have smiled more in it than during her entire time on the current season of Before the 90 Days.

The video is shared below, but it doesn’t mention Big Ed Brown. That may be coming in a video later on.

More to come from Rose and 90 Day Fiance

Below is an Instagram post that Rose made in order to create some buzz about her own personal YouTube channel.

Viewers of the show have become very enamored with Rose and that could lead to a lot of people checking out every video that she makes.

Rosemarie Vega isn’t allowed to talk too much about Big Ed Brown while 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC. Once the season finale and the reunion shows have aired, though, she may start addressing some of the more controversial moments of the season.

Viewers were very displeased when Big Ed bought Rose a toothbrush and told her that her breath wasn’t pretty. It was one of many moments during a vacation at a Philipines resort that frustrated viewers (and likely Rose as well).

It also didn’t go over well when Ed led Rose on, allowing her to believe that he wanted to have kids with her. He wasn’t even ready to ever tell her until he got advice from one of his good friends.

Hopefully, when the current season of Before the 90 Days comes to an end, Rose can share more of her thoughts on where this relationship went wrong for her and what she thought about Ed’s behavior during these key moments.

There is also still a lot to cover in the upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, especially when it comes to whether Rose and Ed continue to try to work things out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.