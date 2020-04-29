Before the 90 Days: Big Ed asks for advice before admitting to Rose that he doesn’t want more kids

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Big Ed has kept a lot of secrets from Rosemarie. And a huge one is going to become a part of the next episode.

Rosemarie Vega wants to have at least two more kids, and she was under the assumption that Big Ed would want to be a father again.

Ed already has two children and Rose has one of her own, but she has spoken several times on the show about having two babies with Ed once they are married.

At the same time, Ed has been speaking to the cameras about not wanting more kids, and that he is going to take the steps necessary to get a vasectomy.

Big Ed calls home for some advice

On the latest episode of the show, Ed and Rose were out on a beach to enjoy the water and sun at a resort in the Philippines.

As shown in the clip below, while Rose goes into the water to enjoy herself, Ed takes that opportunity to call home and fill in his friend on what has been taking place.

The opinion of Ed’s friend, Rich, is pretty clear when he nervously asks Ed if he has proposed yet. That’s not exactly why Ed decided to make this phone call, though.

Headed For Proposal | 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Is the big moment coming soon… 💍or will Ed come clean about his planned vasectomy? #90DayFiance Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Big Ed admits being rude to Rose (again)

When Ed was speaking to his friend, he outright stated that when Rose brought up the topic of kids again that he simply ignored it. He was content to keep letting her think they were going to have kids once they were married.

He even admitted to nodding his head to her when she was speaking about having the two babies, which most people would consider to be an acceptance of the plan that Rose had inside of her head.

Ed’s friend reminded him that he already has an appointment scheduled for a vasectomy and that it could take place as soon as Ed returns from the Philippines.

Rich told Ed that he had to speak with Rose about it because she was putting her whole life out there for him. He went on to say that she needed to be given the opportunity to make a decision on whether she wanted to keep going forward or not.

On the next episode of the show, we will likely find out how Rose feels about this news from Ed and if the latest secret he has been holding back is enough to break up the relationship.

Last time he had a serious conversation with Rose, Ed asked her if she was scheming with her sister to get money from him. It landed with fans about as well as when he told Rose that her breath wasn’t pretty.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.