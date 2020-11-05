Rosemarie Vega shows off lavish new home – Big Ed debacle on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Paid Off

Rosemarie Vega isn’t living in the same place that fans saw on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

While she had a tough time with Big Ed Brown on the hit TLC show, life is going pretty good for the young mother.

When we first met Rose, she was sleeping on the floor of a shack, but now she’s showing fans her and her son Prince’s brand new home.

Fans will remember an entirely different home when Big Ed went to visit her

While Ed was worried she wouldn’t have air conditioning, he was in for a surprise when he saw the conditions that Rose lived in.

Rose didn’t have running water, let alone a luxury like AC. Ed was noticeably soaked with sweat as she walked through the open-aired structure she called home.

Chickens and rats casually walked through the rooms where her family lived. The house didn’t have doors and the pouring rain leaked through the roof.

Ed was worried about being Rose’s ‘meal ticket’ to the US, but the Filipina beauty assured him that wasn’t the case. However, seeing the poor conditions that she lived in only further made him question her intentions.

Regardless, Rose got the upgrade she wanted without Big Ed in the end.

She gave viewers a house tour on her YouTube channel

On her Youtube channel, Rose gave fans an inside look into her new home that is currently under construction.

From no windows to now having multiple stories with rooftop access, Rose has really upgraded her life after her 90 Day Fiance fame.

Rose shared a behind the scenes look at the renovation which showed several men working on building her new house. The project looked promising and Rose proudly displayed tiled countertops and high arched hallways.

Although the project is still a major work in progress, Rose was excited to show off that her son Prince will finally have his own room.

Both Rose and Ed accused each other of using the other for fame, but who knows. Ultimately, Rose has gotten the home she wanted and Big Ed owns a thriving clothing brand.

Whose side are you on of this messy breakup?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.