90 Day Fiance: Did Rose leave Big Ed after vasectomy revelation?

It seems like this entire season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Big Ed has done everything wrong.

However, all the faux pas and missteps pale in comparison to his biggest lie of all.

Rose is about to find out that Big Ed was hiding a very big truth from her so she would marry him and completely destroy one of her dreams.

Rose finds out about Big Ed vasectomy plans

People had an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Big Ed finally comes clean about planning to have a vasectomy.

In the 90 Day Fiance preview, Big Ed can’t find Rose. She has completely disappeared and won’t take his phone calls at all.

In a green screen interview, Ed reveals that he did tell Rose the truth about his plans to get a vasectomy and how he really doesn’t want more kids — not even with her.

“Last night, I finally revealed to Rose that I want to have a vasectomy and I don’t want any more kids,” Ed said in the teaser clip. “And when I woke up this morning, she was gone. She’s not answering my texts, and she’s not answering my phone calls.”

After disappearing from the hotel room, Rose refused to answer Ed’s phone calls or text messages and he can’t find her anywhere. Naturally, that worries him, especially since the two had to fly to the resort they were staying.

Of course, Big Ed is also worried that his big revelation might also be the end of his relationship.

Ed struggled to come clean to Rose

As we previously reported, Big Ed called his buddy Rich to get some advice in the last 90 Day Fiance episode.

See, Rosemary has a dream and wants to have one to two kids, but Ed does not plan to have any more kids at all. Ed even had already made plans to have a vasectomy to make sure he can’t have any more children.

However, Big Ed planned to hide this from Rose. He figured if she knew he didn’t want children and was going to have a vasectomy, she wouldn’t marry him.

He figured he would hide it, let her think they could still have children, and get married, and eventually, she might forget her dreams and plans for the future.

It was devious and wrong, and luckily Rich felt the same. As Rich told Ed, it was Rose’s decision to make and it would be wrong for her to put her life out there for Ed and him to start their marriage with a huge lie.

Big Ed’s 90 Day Fiance mishaps

Big Ed started out as a kind of loveable fan favorite this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

That all changed when he met Rose.

He demanded that she get an STD test before he would have sex with her, assuming that she wanted to have sex with him right off. Oh, and by the way, he wouldn’t get one in her country.

He then told her that her breath was not pretty and asked to shave her legs, showing that he wanted to change just about everything about her.