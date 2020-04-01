Big Ed has another unusual request for Rose: Has he gone too far?

Ed Brown, also known as “Big Ed,” has already made a splash on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Ed, 54, is dating Rose, a 23-year-old single mom from the Philippines.

In last week’s episode, Ed enraged Rose by asking her to take an STD test. Rose thought Ed viewed her as a “dirty girl” rather than a girlfriend and was highly offended by the question.

To make matters worse, when Rose said she’d take the test if Ed would, Ed refused, saying he’d only be willing to take the test back in the states.

The couple argued, and Ed had his most dramatic moment yet when he declared, “I don’t believe in love.” The two ended up sleeping in separate hotels but mostly made up afterward.

On Sunday’s episode, however, Ed manages to step on toes yet again.

Ed has a big ask of Rose

In a preview posted to the TLC website, Ed is shown giving Rose a foot massage.

Apparently, during the foot massage, Ed noticed that Rose, like all human beings, had hair on her legs. He asked her to shave it.

Many fans took issue with Ed’s request and dubbed it “grooming.” Some pointed out that shaving is cultural and that not every woman wants to shave her legs.

Other fans thought that Ed, who famously conditions his hair with mayonnaise, has no place telling others off for their grooming habits.

Fans were also disturbed that Ed doesn’t seem to notice how put-off Rose is by him. Ed asks if he can “halik [kiss]” Rose, and she, looking a bit disgusted, asks “this place?” and points to her cheek.

Ed didn’t seem to pick up on her hesitance, and fans thought that he was neglecting to consider Rose’s feelings.

Will it work out between the couple?

Overall, Ed and Rose aren’t off to the best start. His mistrust of Rose spurred Ed’s request for the STD test. He’s obsessed with her “past” and worries about the number of Facebook friends she has.

Meanwhile, Ed himself hasn’t been altogether honest. He lied to Rose about his height — he’s 4 foot, 11 inches tall — but doesn’t see an issue with that.

Additionally, Ed’s family has been wary of the relationship.

Ed’s daughter Tiffany stopped talking to him over it. Tiffany, 29, thought it was inappropriate that her father was dating a woman younger than his daughter.

Whether it works out for Ed and Rose remains to be seen.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.