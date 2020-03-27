Who is Tiffany Brown, daughter of Big Ed on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Ed Brown, better known as “Big Ed,” made a splash on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The 54-year-old, 4-foot, 11-inch photographer met his 23-year-old girlfriend, Rose, on an international dating site. This season of Before the 90 Days is tracking their first face to face meeting.

One of the earliest bits of drama in the saga of Ed and Rose was Ed’s daughter Tiffany’s resistance to the relationship. Tiffany, 29, was understandably upset that her father was dating a woman younger than she is.

Tiffany went so far as to cut off contact completely with Ed, but she did call him before he got on the flight to the Philippines to wish him a safe trip.

We haven’t seen Tiffany at all on camera, so who is she?

Tiffany and Ed live far apart

All we know about Tiffany’s mom is that she and Ed were married. The marriage dissolved when Ed cheated. Apparently, Ed’s relationship with Tiffany’s mother was his last relationship before Rose, and he hadn’t had any girlfriends in the decades between the two.

We can gain a little bit of information, however, from Tiffany’s social media. According to her Instagram page, Tiffany lives in Las Vegas. Ed lives in San Diego, so the two are a five-hour drive or one-and-a-half-hour flight away from each other.

Tiffany is a hardcore workout enthusiast. Her Instagram is full of pictures and videos of her workouts. She even works at Omalza fitness, a small studio that offers personal training, nutritional coaching, and group fitness classes.

In addition to her work in fitness, Tiffany also dabbles in real estate. She lists herself as a Nevada real estate agent and is currently working in business development at a complex called shareDOWNTOWN.

She’s repaired the relationship with her dad

Although Tiffany and Ed hit a rough patch when Ed and Rose started dating, they seemed to have worked it out. Tiffany jokingly joined in on the chorus of fans asking Ed to cut his hair two days ago, but added: “I still love you.”

Ed has also been cheering on his daughter, especially when she posts videos of her impressive workout regimen. It’s a great sign. Viewers really felt for Ed regarding his relationship with Tiffany, and it’s nice to see that they have such a strong bond despite their past differences.

The development of Ed’s relationship with Rose, and how that affects Tiffany, will be featured throughout the rest of this season of Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.