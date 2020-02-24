Big Ed opens up about short neck as he supports bullied fan — What is Klippel-Feil syndrome (KFS)?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

As Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days makes its debut on TLC, viewers have taken notice of Big Ed. There have been a lot of questions about Ed, who describes himself as small in stature with a big personality.

One of the biggest questions that 90 Day Fiance fans keep asking has to do with Ed’s height as well as his appearance as he seemingly has no neck.

This is nothing new to Ed, and he’s taken the sudden attention in stride.

And while some are making jokes about the new reality star’s appearance, Ed has been graceful enough to explain the medical condition that affects his appearance after a fan who also has Klippel-Feil syndrome (KFS) reached out.

Ed reaches out to Abe on social media

In a video shared on Big Ed’s Instagram account, the brand new reality star spoke about a fan named Abe, who reached out to him.

Abe explained that he also was short in stature and had a short neck. He wanted to know if Big Ed had the same condition.

What is Klippel-Feil syndrome (KFS)?

It turns out that Ed does have Klippel-Feil syndrome, also known as KFS, a rare genetic disorder that results in the appearance of a short neck.

According to rarediseases.org, Klippel-Feil syndrome is a:

“rare skeletal disorder primarily characterized by abnormal union or fusion of two or more bones of the spinal column (vertebrae) within the neck (cervical vertebrae). Some affected individuals may also have an abnormally short neck, restricted movement of the head and neck, and a low hairline at the back of the head.”

There are other issues that can be present in those with KFS, such as cleft palate, hearing loss, and eye abnormalities, just to name a few.

It’s also worth noting that KFS is a condition that presents at birth, and there is no cure. But while some may see KFS as a disability, Big Ed made it very clear in his video message to Abe that he doesn’t let it define him.

In fact, Big Ed has made a name for himself in the world of photography, and soon, he’ll likely be a pretty popular reality TV star with his larger than life personality.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.