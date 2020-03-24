Big Ed digs for info about Rose’s past, gets cursed out in Tagalog on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

This season’s odd couple on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is 54-year-old “Big Ed” (Ed Brown) and his 23-year-old Filipina girlfriend Rosemarie.

Rose is mom to a 4-year-old boy named Prince, while Ed has a 29-year-old daughter named Tiffany.

Rose is Ed’s first girlfriend since his divorce from Tiffany’s mom took place many years ago. Tiffany didn’t take to his new relationship after not being up for her father to date a woman younger than she is. Ultimately, she stopped talking to her father.

The relationship was built on lies

Ed claims that he’s very interested in Rose’s past and feels she isn’t being honest about her past boyfriends, including Prince’s father. However, Ed doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on because he hasn’t been totally honest with Rose, either.

Ed has Klippel-Feil syndrome, which manifested via his short stature at 4 foot 11 inches. However, he told Rose he is the same height as she is at 5 foot 3 inches.

However, Ed overlooked his own dishonesty and put Rose in the hot seat. In Sunday’s episode, Ed asked Rose for an STD test because he insisted she wasn’t telling the truth about her past.

Rose was highly offended by the remark made while they were eating, saying, “I feel hurt. I feel my heart crack.”

Rose responded by asking for Ed to take an STD test, too. He refused, saying that he’d take the test in the U.S. but not in the Philippines. The irony of asking Rose to do something he wouldn’t do himself was lost on Ed.

Their dinner went downhill from there when Rose became furious that Ed didn’t trust her. Ed was upset that Rose wouldn’t do him the favor.

Rose’s rage boils over

Rose left the table in a huff with Ed following her to explain his rationale. Because Rose didn’t like to talk about her past romantic history, Ed assumed something was sketchy about what happened in the past.

Enraged, Rose explained that Prince’s father has moved on and married a new woman with whom he has a new baby. The two don’t talk, even to co-parent. She said that she’s had two boyfriends since Prince’s father and that none of her Facebook friends include former flings.

Rose became so angry that she had trouble expressing herself in English, and switched to Tagalog to tell Ed that he’s “alone in this world.”

Ed realized that sharing a room would be uncomfortable after this dramatic discussion took place, so he booked Rose a room at a different hotel.

“I do not believe in love,” he proclaimed following the torrid argument.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.