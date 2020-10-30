Big Ed Brown turned his time on 90 Day Fiance into a thriving clothing brand — Here’s how to get Big Ed Wear

Love or hate him — Big Ed Brown has become one of the most memorable characters from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

We first met Big Ed when he traveled to the Philippines to be his 23-year-old girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega. Although that relationship didn’t work, he’s definitely still very in the public eye.

While Big Ed’s tumultuous relationship with Rose is not on his mind anymore, he’s using his newfound fame to turn his imperfections into a flourishing online brand.

He uses hate to his advantage

While most people let online hate get to them, Big Ed used it to his advantage.

From socks and phone cases to bobbleheads, Big Ed has designed a website with all the merchandise you could ask for. Big Ed has gone as far as providing Halloween costumes of himself if fans want to dress up like him.

He also reveals that fans can catch more Big Ed items arriving every week.

You can even request a cameo video and go as far as to book Big Ed to host your next big event on the website.

He uses the platform to speak against bullying

He also uses his website as a voice. He has a hard stance on bullying and uses the new platform to tell his story.

While he knows he is labeled as “No Neck Ed,” he reveals this comes from a rare congenital disorder. He said that he suffers from Klippel Feil Syndrome (KFS), an ailment that causes several vertebrae in the neck to fuse together, causing a shorter neck than the average person.

Clothing apparel featured on his website includes the phrases, “Love yourself, laugh at yourself,” tying in with his bullying position.

Big Ed’s dog Teddy famously has a blog post on the website titled, “Here are lessons people can learn from dogs like me.” The post goes on to detail that dogs are naturally more inclusive and less likely to exclude others.

It’s obvious that Big Ed has a positive message that he’s trying to get out to 90 Day Fiance fans. Although he has gone through a lot of online hate, he wouldn’t as been as memorable on the 90 Day franchise without it.

Will you be dressing up as Big Ed for Halloween?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.