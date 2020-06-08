90 Day Fiance fans believe Rose over the sex tape drama with Big Ed, slam daughter Tiffany

90 Day Fiance fans are freaking out after learning some new details about Big Ed’s relationship with Rosemarie Vega.

During tonight’s Tell All special for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rosemarie revealed that Ed had asked her to do a sex video for him.

The two had video chatted after their breakup that fans saw on the show, but Rose revealed that Ed wanted more after their split.

During the Tell All, it didn’t seem that Rose wanted to spill the details of the sex video, but when Ed’s daughter Tiffany joined the conversation and questioned Rose about her love for her dad, she took it personally.

That’s when Rose started spilling the tea about Ed.

90 Day Fiance fans support Rose over sex tape accusations

As Rose freaked out and addressed her feelings for Ed throughout their relationship after Tiffany questioned her motives, 90 Day Fiance fans shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Fans were first surprised to learn that Rose had been asked to do a sex video for Ed after they broke up.

But as the conversation continued, fans started to support Rose. The more Tiffany started talking about her father and aggressively questioning Rose’s feelings, the more Rose fought back – and gained the support of viewers.

#90dayfiance ok Ed's daughter is trying to be rude to Rose and basically accusing her of trying take advantage of her creepy ass dad. Your dad is a loser who used Rose for sex. — Victory4real (@Victory4real1) June 8, 2020

@90DayFiance Ed just wanted Sex! He knew she wanted kids before he went to her country! Then he suckers her into bed and says oh ya BTW I dont want no kids. ED IS A JERK! #90DayFiance — TONYA ANKENEY (@TANKENEY32) June 8, 2020

Fans believe that Ed just used Rose for sex. While visiting her in the Phillippines, he was so happy when he finally slept with her.

Plus, he tried to change everything about her, including shaving her legs and buying her toothbrush and toothpaste to give her a better breath to suit his personal preferences in a woman.

“What about all the secrets?” Oh, so his daughter is going there too. Imagine bringing up “secrets” when your dad was untruthful multiple times 🙄 #90DayFiance — TVwithFG (@TVwithFG) June 8, 2020

In fact, fans believe Rose because she has pointed to his lies so many times.

90 Day Fiance fans believe Tiffany has an attitude

While Ed was willing to give up his daughter for a second time to get a second chance with Rose, viewers believe that Tiffany had a horrible attitude. She was very defensive in her words, making it seem that Rose did everything wrong in the relationship and her father did everything right.

Oh rose shut Tiffany up with the sex video #90DayFiance — Angelique taylor (@_KingAngie) June 8, 2020

Ed’s daughter got a nasty ass attitude #90DayFiance — sugar dumplin 💕 (@HiSydSyd) June 8, 2020

Why don't you ask your father why he was going after a young woman from the Philippines?? Did you not find that problematic Tiffany?! #90dayfiance — Sorry to this man (@flowerrebelrose) June 8, 2020

Throughout the Tell-All special, Tiffany did not get much support on Twitter, as viewers called her out for having a bad attitude. One person even said that she should be calling out her father for going after a young woman in the Phillippines.

On the show, Ed decided to apologize to his daughter for the way he had treated her, clearly choosing Rose over his relationship with his daughter.

If that wasn’t enough, Michael Jessen from 90 Day Fiance recently revealed that Big Ed had tried to text his wife Juliana. He revealed that Ed wasn’t a good guy, seemingly supporting viewers’ thoughts that he just wants to chat with women for sex.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days wraps up tomorrow night, Tuesday, June 8, at 8/7c on TLC.