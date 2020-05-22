Michael Jessen says Big Ed is ‘not a good guy’ after he tried to text with Juliana

Add Michael Jessen to the growing list of 90 Day Fiance cast members who aren’t enamored with Big Ed Brown.

Michael claims that Big Ed jumped into his wife Juliana Custodio’s DMs in the most inappropriate way. He says that the self-proclaimed “most authentic cast member ever” has been trying to text with his wife.

Now it’s not uncommon for 90 Day Fiance cast members to befriend each other and buddy up. After all, they are all going through a similar experience and can lean on each other for support.

However, Big Ed’s antics haven’t impressed Michael Jessen, and he’s clearly not comfortable with the two texting each other.

Michael Jessen calls out Big Ed

Michael Jessen spoke up in the comments of a post made by Instagram blogger @90DayFianceNow after they posted a poll asking,” Are you a fan or a hater” of Big Ed.

It didn’t take long for Jessen to interject, letting everyone know just how creepy he thinks Big Ed is.

“He has been trying to text with Juliana since their season started…” Michael wrote before adding that he is “not a good guy.”

Why does Big Ed have so many ‘haters’?

Big Ed has a lot of “haters,” something that doesn’t seem to bother him. And despite their criticism, he continues to do exactly the things that have earned him so many non-fans in the first place.

For starters, many have criticized the way Big Ed treated Rosemarie Vega in her home country of the Philippines.

He asked her to shave her legs, something that was culturally inappropriate. And he also told her she had bad breath on national television before gifting the young woman a toothbrush, toothpaste, and mouthwash.

But that’s not all.

More viewers turned against Big Ed after he revealed his vasectomy plans.

While he might have been applauded had he done it sooner, Big Ed wanted to keep it all a secret even though Rose already said she wanted two more kids.

Even more Big Ed drama

While Big Ed’s behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is bad, he’s getting blasted for what he’s doing off the show too.

Ed Brown often goes live on Instagram with random followers, and it turns out many of those followers are underage.

That still hasn’t stopped him from the practice, and many times now, he has been criticized for having inappropriate conversations with these clearly underage fans.

There have also been accusations that Big Ed has been running a fake Instagram account that he used to praise himself and to tear down Rose. And while that hasn’t been proven 100 percent, the mounting evidence doesn’t look good.

At this point, Big Ed doesn’t seem to have any allies from the 90 Day Fiance cast. It’s going to be awkward if they have another get together before the next season starts.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.