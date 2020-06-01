Big Ed apologizes to daughter Tiffany: Can controversial 90 Day Fiance star redeem himself?

In what was long overdue, controversial 90 Day Fiance cast member Big Ed is finally giving his daughter Tiffany the apology she deserves.

The relationship between Ed and Tiffany was severed due to what she – and many viewers – deemed as an inappropriate relationship with Rose Vega.

Last week, the relationship between Ed and Vega came to a head when Rose finally broke things off during a romantic vacation.

After tearfully realizing that Vega had packed up and left without a goodbye, a heartbroken Ed returned home to the U.S.

Ed was met at the airport by his mother. Clearly not learning any lessons from his failed relationship, he left out many essential details as to why Rose left him.

Nonetheless, now that he’s alone, the 53-year-old photographer is trying to make amends with his only daughter, Tiffany, who he tossed to the wayside when she aired her concerns about his romance with Rose.

Big Ed tries to make amends with his daughter

In last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Big Ed met up with Tiffany, and the father/daughter duo had an emotional conversation about their broken relationship.

He started the conversation by referring to his recent breakup saying, “Well, you’re right; yeah, it just kind of blew up in my face.”

Tiffany chimed in, “I tried to warn you.”

“I had to do it, I had to follow through you know. And I know I didn’t listen to you; I didn’t really understand why you were so upset,” he continued.

“I was upset that you’re old enough to be her dad, and I was like what are you doing. 23? I’m 29, what do you have in common with her!” Tiffany said.

She added through tears, “It was hard cause you were blowing me off and essentially saying ‘F you’ I don’t care, I’m just gonna do whatever.”

Ed says ‘I’m sorry,’ tells Tiffany she’s the ‘love of his life’

The TLC alum finally issued an apology to his daughter saying, “I was selfish, and I’m sorry.”

“One thing that I definitely want you to know is that you were and are, and have always been the love of my life,” Ed said. “And we have such a great foundation, and I did realize, wow, I probably flushed that down the toilet, and that’s what scared me the most.”

Big Ed continued, “but for what it’s worth, I’m sorry for not listening to you, and the fact that I hurt you.”

Tiffany, in return, told her dad she forgave him, and the two embraced.

Big Ed also noted in last night’s episode that, despite the outcome, he does not regret meeting Rose and falling in love.

“It broke my heart, I spent a lot of time a lot of money, but I just wanted to be happy.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.