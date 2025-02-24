Robyn Brown’s ex-husband reportedly turned down thousands of dollars to ‘expose’ Kody and Robyn

Could Robyn Brown’s ex have some dirt on her and Kody Brown?

He may, but he’s refused to speak out despite being offered “thousands and thousands” of dollars.

Robyn’s ex-husband, David Preston Jessop, reportedly had the opportunity to “expose” the Sister Wives couple, but he declined.

This is according to podcaster Sarah Fraser, who told her listeners during her February 21 podcast episode that Sister Wives fans have asked her, “Where is David Preston?”

Amid chatter online regarding the “financial mystery” of how Robyn and Kody became so “rich,” Sarah’s fans have wondered whether David signed an NDA that prevents him from doing interviews and spilling all the tea.

According to some “old interviews and sources,” David did not sign an NDA.

Robyn’s ex-husband was reportedly offered ‘thousands and thousands’ of dollars

Sarah Fraser said that sources claim Robyn’s first husband has been offered “thousands and thousands of dollars not only by TLC but numerous tabloids.”

However, David is reportedly “not interested in collecting money because he still holds out hope that he will have a relationship with his children.”

David is also uninterested in the “spotlight” or “exposing” Kody and Robyn.

As Sarah noted, David is free to give an interview but has never chosen to do so.

Sister Wives viewers discuss the possibility that David signed an NDA

Reddit users have also discussed the situation with David.

A fan of the show created a thread in the r/SisterWives Subreddit asking, “Did David Preston sign a NDA?”

“We never hear from Robyn’s ex or his immediate family, such as spouse, parents or siblings. Do you think he was forced to sign a NDA?” they asked, adding, “Pretty sure Robyn wouldn’t want her [skeletons] let out of the closet.”

Fellow Redditors offered their two cents in the comments section.

One such commenter surmised that Robyn’s ex didn’t want to say negative things about her in case their children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna would catch wind of it.

A second Redditor added, “According to several of his family members, he has turned down money for his story and has zero interest in being in the public eye.”

“He also hopes to rekindle his relationship with the kids, so he refuses to bash their mother publicly,” their comment continued.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.