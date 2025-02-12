Sister Wives fans think Aurora Brown’s rumored boyfriend looks ‘just like’ Kody Brown

Robyn and Kody Brown’s daughter, Aurora, reportedly has a special man in her life.

Aurora, the eldest daughter of Sister Wives star Kody and Robyn, has been talking to her parents about joining a church and connecting with others who share her beliefs.

The 22-year-old has branched out, and reportedly, she has found a boyfriend among her newfound church friends.

In a recently-deleted Reddit post, one Sister Wives fan uploaded a photo of Aurora and an unidentified male companion believed to be her boyfriend.

The duo posed outside in the pic, both of them smiling.

The snap didn’t state where the photo came from or when it was taken, only showing Aurora and the man smiling for a snapshot.

Aurora’s reputed boyfriend is being compared to her dad, Kody Brown

The Redditor titled the post, “When the guy you’re talking to looks just like your stepdad.”

“Imagine this,” the accompanying caption began.

“You are a child and your mom marries a polygamist man and makes you and your siblings start calling him Dad. You grow up with with him as your stepdad, all the way into adulthood but you still act like a your still a child so you have to ask for permission to do anything. Then you go on to potentially have a possible boyfriend that looks just like him,” it concluded.

In the comments section of the thread, fellow Redditors revealed whether they thought the mystery man resembled Aurora’s father, Kody Brown.

“Kody Brown, please meet Brown Kody,” joked u/quirkygurl99.

Others chimed in, noting that the man doesn’t necessarily resemble Kody, but his vibe does.

“Its not so much that they are alike in looks, it’s more like a general resemblance- the long curly hair, the beard and the flannel shirt. It just gives Kody Brown vibes,” added one commenter.

Another shared the sentiment, writing that the man gives “hardcore kody vibes” with his “hair, the clothes, the toothy smile.”

Others, on the contrary, didn’t think Aurora’s rumored boyfriend resembled Kody in any way whatsoever.

u/PepperThePotato admitted they don’t see the resemblance “at all.”

“Well, I wouldn’t say ‘just like,'” added another Redditor. “There are obvious differences, like…his genuine smile!”

A sixth commenter felt that besides Kody’s and the man’s “longer curly hair,” they looked nothing alike.

Aurora is an active member of her new church, where the mystery man also attends

Word on the street is that Aurora met the young man at her church, Urban Hope Church, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Aurora and the anonymous gentleman have appeared on the church’s Instagram page, and Aurora looks very active in her church.

It looks as though Aurora has inherited her mother Robyn’s love of playing guitar and plays in her church’s band.

Aurora has become a familiar face on the church’s Instagram feed, recruiting would-be members to join, serving as part of their “Dream Team.”

According to a post dated October 8, 2023, Aurora helps “Sundays run smoothly” with her behind-the-scenes work.

In another post dated August 14, 2024, Aurora and the same man posed for a group photo during “Welcome Back Weekend” at Urban Hope Church.

Aurora can be seen third from the right, wearing a tie-dyed bathing suit, and the mystery man is in the middle of the back row, wearing a white T-shirt.

It remains to be seen whether Aurora is dating the man or dating at all.

This season on Sister Wives, she had a heart-to-heart with her parents, asking their permission to join her new church and be baptized with Kody’s help.

It appears that Aurora went through with the baptism, as seen in another Instagram post dated April 28, 2024.

At the beginning of the clip, Aurora is immersed in a tub of water, and on the left-hand side, Kody can be seen holding her wrist and the back of her neck.

So, has Aurora found her future husband at her church? Or are the two simply friends with common beliefs?

It’s hard to say, especially since Aurora’s Instagram page is private, and we don’t know the man’s identity in the photo.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.