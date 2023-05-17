Sister Wives: Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop diagnosed with cancer

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband, David Jessop, is battling cancer.

David, who goes by his middle name, Preston, is the father of Robyn’s three eldest children, Dayton (birth name David Preston Jessop Jr.), Aurora, and Breanna.

David has since remarried and shares four children with his current wife, Jen.

Per a GoFundMe page, David was recently diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). CML is “a type of cancer that starts in certain blood-forming cells of the bone marrow,” and the 10-year survival rate is approximately 85% with treatment.

David’s GoFundMe page explains that after going for a routine eye exam, his eye doctor noticed something abnormal and encouraged him to undergo testing, which revealed his diagnosis.

Robyn’s ex-husband was taking “chemo pills” to treat his cancer but has since opted for natural treatment, which isn’t covered by insurance. David’s sister-in-law, Stacy Jessop, set up the GoFundMe with a goal of $50,000. So far, $4,239 has been reached.

David’s GoFundMe page only mentions his four children with his current wife and not the three kids he shares with Robyn.

“Preston has an amazing wife and four beautiful, sweet children, that make him more determined than ever to beat this,” reads the bio. “His health is not great but he continues to work daily. He is doing everything he can to provide for his family. Jen is a stay at home mom who homeschools.”

Interestingly, David is blood-related to some of the cast of Sister Wives — the father of seven is Christine Brown’s first cousin, Kody Brown’s third cousin, and is related to Meri Brown through marriage.

David Jessop’s former marriage to Sister Wives star Robyn Brown

As Monsters and Critics reported, Robyn was married to David from 1999 until 2007, and their marriage reportedly ended due to abuse on David’s part.

In a tweet in 2011, Robyn wrote, “I ended my first marriage because of abuse,” and then mentioned her tumultuous marriage once again during an episode of Sister Wives.

In 2021, Robyn confessed, “I was married before, and in that marriage, there was a lot of fighting, and there was a lot of pain. I promised myself as I came out of my divorce, I was like, ‘If I ever marry again, I’m just going to be more cautious and more careful.'”

In the Brown family’s book, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Robyn wrote of her failed marriage to David, “I suffered a lot of pain and hardship. I had been badly mistreated and misled by my ex-husband.”

In 2014, Robyn legally married Kody, allowing him to adopt Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. Robyn and Kody also share two biological children, Solomon and Ariella.

David allegedly terminated his parental rights and no longer has custody of Dayton, Aurora, or Breanna since Kody adopted them, nor has he had contact with his three eldest children since the adoption.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.