Robyn Brown ‘very hurt’ after Meri is heard ‘bashing’ and ‘making fun of’ her in public

Meri Brown has been besmirching her former sister wife, Robyn Brown.

That’s according to Robyn, who claimed that Meri was denigrating her.

In the early seasons of Sister Wives, Robyn and Meri were close.

But as the years went by, their closeness dwindled, and now, their connection is nearly non-existent.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, The Land of Milk and Honey?, Meri opened up to her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, about her broken relationship with Robyn.

Admittedly, part of Meri “grieves” what she and Robyn once shared, but another part of her doubts they were ever as close as she thought they were.

“Cause if we were [that close], we should have been able to stick it out,” Meri reasoned.

Robyn feels ‘angry’ after Meri ‘made fun of’ her

Robyn Brown opened up about her and Meri Brown’s shattered companionship during a solo confessional on a new episode of Sister Wives.

“Recently, I… I heard that she was bashing me and making fun of me to her friends in public, and I was very hurt by this,” Robyn admitted. “I feel angry.”

Robyn sensed that Meri didn’t want a relationship with her anymore, and she felt she had to deal with the impact it would have on her, regardless of what she wanted.

“I don’t, from my understanding, I don’t think she wants a relationship. So I don’t know; I guess I just have to deal with that,” Robyn added.

Meri says Robyn used ‘excuses’ for not inviting her over during quarantine

Robyn and Meri’s close-knit camaraderie disintegrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Meri shared in Sunday’s episode, despite following Kody’s strict quarantine rules, she still wasn’t invited to his and Robyn’s house to see their kids.

At the same time, Robyn didn’t take her kids to visit Meri’s house and play in her backyard’s playground, although they had excitedly planned on doing so.

Robyn says that her and Meri’s schedules were to blame

For her part, Robyn blamed Meri’s frequent traveling for their growing apart.

“It was COVID. We were doing online school. And, you know, after the first year or so, she was traveling some,” Robyn confessed.

“And so we really struggled to sort of get our schedules lined up. But I know we both wished we had been able to see each other more,” she added.

Meri pointed out, though, that “so many people” called Robyn a “fraud,” and a “liar,” and accused her of “manipulating.”

Despite Robyn’s haters blaming her, Meri partially blamed Kody for tearing them apart.

As Meri saw it, Kody contributed to Robyn’s “unintentional manipulation” because she was seen as a “new shiny toy.”

Meri and Robyn once shared a close sister wife bond

Meri and Robyn’s sister-wife relationship seemed closer than any of Kody Brown’s other wives’ in the beginning of their plural marriage.

In fact, it was Meri who introduced Kody to Robyn.

Meri even offered to legally divorce Kody in 2014 so that Kody and Robyn could legally wed.

This permitted Kody to petition to adopt her children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, from her first marriage.

Compared to Meri’s relationships with Janelle and Christine, her sister wife bond with Robyn seemed desirable.

But, as Sister Wives has shown viewers over 19 seasons, maintaining sister-wife relationships is not easy.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.