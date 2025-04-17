Meri Brown says Kody Brown is ‘unkind’ to her post-divorce

Meri Brown says she’s grieving what she hoped she’d have after divorcing Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star appeared on The Tamron Hall Show this week and discussed her relationships with her ex-husband and former sister wives, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

It was the first time Meri and former Sister Wives Tell All hostess Tamron Hall had sat down to chat in years, and both ladies got emotional and teary-eyed when they greeted each other on stage.

Soon after they composed themselves, Tamron got down to the nitty-gritty and put Meri in the hot seat.

One topic that came up was Meri’s relationships with the adults in her former marriage: her ex-husband, Kody, and her ex-sister wives, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

When asked what her relationship is like nowadays with Kody, Meri answered, “It’s pretty non-existent.”

“To be honest with you, I’m dealing with a lot of, um… grief,” Meri added.

She explained that she wasn’t grieving her marriage to Kody being over, because as she put it, she’s “done with that.”

Meri is experiencing ‘grief’ post-divorce

Meri Brown explained that she’s dealing with “grief over the fact that our divorce couldn’t even be what I was hoping our divorce could be.”

When Tamron asked Meri what she hoped her divorce would be, the TLC star answered, “That we could be kind to each other.”

“Is he unkind to you?” Tamron asked.

Without hesitation, Meri nodded her head and replied, “Uh-huh. Yep.”

Meri shared that she protects her space and energy because Kody was “unkind” to her. She said what surrounds her is “very important” to her, so she “protects” it.

“I won’t have somebody in there who messes with it,” she added.

Meri was not ‘in the place’ to divorce Kody legally

Meri also talked about her divorce from Kody, and surprisingly, she admitted that it was harder for her to end things legally rather than spiritually.

Although Meri devised the plan to legally divorce Kody in 2014 so he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her three children, she admits she wasn’t “in the place” to do so.

“I was not in the place at the time [of the legal divorce] to terminate it that way,” Meri divulged. “But by the time that I ended it spiritually, I was like, ‘I’m done, I’m out.’”

When Meri was asked about her relationships with her former sister wives, she didn’t offer as much information.

Meri did share that she and Robyn talk when they “need to,” but only hinted that Sister Wives fans will see some conversations between her and her ex-sister wives in Part B of Season 19, which kicks off this weekend.

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, April 20, at 10/9c on TLC.