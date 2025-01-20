Meri Brown and her BFF fire back at Kody’s ‘mean girl’ comments: ‘It’s about to get salty’

Kody Brown took a low blow at his ex-wife Meri Brown’s friends.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Money is the Root of All Evil, Meri and her best friend, Jenn Sullivan, discussed how they were going to get her back into the dating pool.

Following the scene, Kody revealed that any man Meri dates wouldn’t “put up with” her friends.

But Kody didn’t just refer to them as Meri’s friends—he used rather descriptive language.

“She needs to ditch all those mean-girl girlfriends and find a guy,” Kody began.

“If she really wants love, if she wants to find a man, she’s going to have to ditch those b*****s because he ain’t gonna put up with that,” he added.

Meri isn’t letting Kody get away with his insults

After watching Kody’s confessional play on Sunday night, Meri took to social media to issue a warning of sorts to her ex-husband.

On Instagram, Meri wrote, “Ditch those b*****s??”

“I think we can talk about that….It’s about to get SALTY!!” she continued. “Monday night, it’s on!”

Meri tagged her BFF, Jenn, in the caption, writing, “Let’s get salty!🧂

@justjennreally.”

Meri’s BFF Jenn took a jab at Kody, too

Jenn joined Meri in firing back at Kody’s derogatory statements in her own Instagram post.

“I match energy. I will be kind & respectful until you behave like an a**hat,” she began.

She continued, “The worse your behavior gets, the less filtered I get,” adding several blistering hashtags aimed at Kody.

Meri and Jenn received an outpouring of support from Sister Wives viewers after sharing their posts.

In the comments section of Meri’s post, which Jenn also shared on her Instagram page, their supporters bashed Kody and encouraged Meri to spill all the tea.

Sister Wives viewers are Team Meri

“Mention it all, Meri!!!!!” wrote @henderswifey.

Another Instagram user admitted they were “livid” upon hearing Kody’s “degrading and cruel” remarks.

A third commenter called Jenn a “phenomenal BFF.”

Sister Wives viewers sided with Meri and Jenn. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“Absolutely unbelievable he said that. No excuse whatsoever,” added @tboat.

@jaime.lyn shared that their gasp “could be heard across the house” when Kody dissed Meri’s friends.

Kody isn’t doing much to help his reputation

Kody’s opinions about Meri’s friends weren’t the only jaw-dropping statements he made on Sunday night.

As Meri shared during a confessional, Kody told her that because she only gave birth to one child, she wasn’t “entitled” to an equal share of Coyote Pass.

“Kody has actually said this: Because I only have one child, I am not entitled to an equal portion of the property,” Meri revealed.

What does Meri have planned for Monday night?

It’s unclear what exactly Meri has in mind regarding her retaliation tonight.

Perhaps she and Jenn will go live on Instagram, much like their Fridays with Friends Reels, and spill some piping hot tea that Sister Wives fans don’t know about Kody.

Whatever it is that Meri has up her sleeve, we’re here for it.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.