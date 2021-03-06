Robyn Brown says Coyote Pass disagreements weren’t anyone’s fault, followers weigh in

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives has been joining the family’s live tweets on Sunday nights. In a recent Twitter post, Robyn explained the misunderstandings about choosing lots on their property at Coyote Pass.

Her post read, “The whole issue with picking properties was a huge misunderstanding! No one was at fault or did something wrong. Kody was trying to give Meri something he thought she wanted and Meri didn’t know she couldn’t build on that piece with the pond if she didn’t build in the trees.”

Robyn’s tweet referred to the scene in last week’s episode when she forced an intervention between Kody and Meri over their Coyote Pass squabbles.

Robyn is often seen playing peacemaker in the family. Although blame could probably be placed in the Coyote Pass lot fiasco, Robyn chose to skip the blame game and play fair.

Stating that Meri couldn’t build on the piece of property with the pond implies that she wasn’t permitted to do so. In the scene at Coyote Pass, Meri told Kody that instead of building in the trees, she would have liked to build next to the pond.

Kody surprised her with the news that the rest of the family wouldn’t have felt comfortable with that decision.

The reasoning was that the other family members would have felt as though they wouldn’t have rightful access to the pond if it felt as though it belonged solely to Meri.

She was obviously thrown off by this statement, as she claims to have never heard anything about it before.

Coyote Pass was supposed to be the answer to the family’s living situation in Flagstaff

The Brown family purchased the property at Coyote Pass, intending to build their dream home/s on it once they sold all of their homes back in Las Vegas.

Although Christine disclosed to the other wives that she had sold her home, the last one to sell, Kody dropped some discouraging news.

He told his four wives that they weren’t in the financial position to build yet.

This was a gut-wrenching blow, as the family has been waiting to build to help make Flagstaff feel more like home and finally feel settled. Kody said their only real assets are their property at Coyote Pass and two homes with Robyn and Christine.

Kody disclosed plans to build rental properties at Coyote Pass in addition to each of his four wives’ homes. The issue with Kody’s plan is that there will be a legal battle, as the property is four lots, but he wants to convert it into seven lots.

Fans gave their two cents regarding Coyote Pass and husband Kody

Fans commented on Robyn’s post, some with advice about handling the property disagreement, and some to criticize her husband, Kody.

The Coyote Pass catastrophe is sure to get more air time this season on the show, as it’s been one of the ongoing topics for a few seasons.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.