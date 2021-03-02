Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
What did Sister Wife Robyn Brown say is ‘heartbreaking’ on Twitter and what does she envision for the family?


Robyn Brown of Sister Wives
Robyn Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

During the Brown family, Sunday night live-tweet session, Sister Wives’ wife Robyn posted a statement on her individual Twitter account about getting on the family’s property, Coyote Pass.

The post read, “I have no hesitation about getting out on our property. It is heartbreaking that we haven’t done it. I still envision us there!”

Robyn referred to the land on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, AZ, that she, her husband Kody, and her three sister wives purchased in 2018.

After moving from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Kody Brown initially put his four wives in four separate rental homes, spread out from each other anywhere from five to 15 miles apart.

The Browns aren’t in the financial position to build on Coyote Pass

On the show’s episode on Sunday night, it was revealed that Christine had finally sold her home in Las Vegas; it was the last one to sell.

Although she got a cash offer and the four wives were ready to start planning their move to build on the property, Kody threw a wrench in the works when he told his wives they didn’t have the financial means to do so.

It was unclear exactly why the Browns were short on cash, but some fans speculate it was because of Kody’s insistence on buying a nearly $1 million home with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Robyn was adamantly against buying a home, as she feared exactly what had happened: that it would hold up the family from moving onto their property at Coyote Pass.

Kody insisted on purchasing a home, but Robyn was choosing to instead pray about finding a rental. The family seemed to have a good thing going in Vegas, but in true Kody fashion, he got another wild idea to uproot his mega-sized family once again.

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives on Twitter
Robyn’s tweet on Sunday. Pic credit: @LuvgvsUwngs/Twitter

Robyn and her sister wives have lived separately for a decade now

Ever since the move to Flagstaff, tensions have increased in each of Kody’s marriages to his four wives and between the family. The four wives have lived separately since they fled Utah in 2011.

Given the amount of time they’ve had to experience independence and autonomy, it’s likely that they wouldn’t want to resort back to living together under one roof.

Also, most of the Brown children are reaching their teen or adult years and won’t be living at home much longer.

Kody has reluctantly tried to pitch his one-house idea to the family, but it seems as though Christine was the one who put that dream to rest, being the only of the four wives to oppose it.

Getting to build their own homes on a beautiful property at Coyote Pass doesn’t seem to be a solution to the family’s separation issues, either, as the wives have argued with Kody about which lot they prefer (particularly Meri).

Kody says the family has “big plans” for Coyote Pass

Kody Brown of Sister Wives on Twitter.
Kody says the family has “big plans.” Pic credit: @realkodybrown/Twitter

With Kody announcing on social media that the family has “big plans,” fans of the show are curious to see exactly what that means.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


