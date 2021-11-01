RHOSLC: Andy Cohen teases upcoming episode where Jen Shah will be ‘hunted down by the feds’

This week’s episode of RHOSLC will feature the moment Jen Shah was pursued by the feds over her alleged involvement in telemarketing scams. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is about to get juicy as Andy Cohen revealed that this week’s episode features Jen Shah’s ordeal with the feds.

Andy Cohen broke the news on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Casey Wilson and RHOSLC star Whitney Rose were seated beside Andy as he revealed the big news.

“The next two weeks on Salt Lake City, this is it,” he stated. “We’ve got Mary’s cooking party and next week is the week when Jen Shah is hunted down by the feds and the week after is one of the best episodes of Housewives I’ve ever seen.”

At the mention of Jen’s encounter with the feds, Whitney rubbed her hands together deviously.

Additionally, when he said it was one of the best episodes of the entire franchise, Whitney said that was “big” in regards to being high praise from the Housewives head honcho.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Why Jen Shah was ‘hunted down by the feds’

In March 2021, Monsters & Critics previously reported that Jen was pursued by the feds while filming RHOSLC Season 2. Jen was accused of “defrauding hundreds of victims,” specifically elderly victims, through her marketing company.

She and her assistant Stuart Smith allegedly compiled a list of vulnerable victims to sell to telemarketing scam companies starting back in 2012 up until the moment she got arrested.

When the feds arrived, they charged her with “conspiracy to commit wire fraud” and “conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

The feds came for her as she was preparing to go on a girls’ trip with the RHOSLC cast.

She reportedly got a heads up that the feds were coming for her and she told production that she needed to leave to take care of something.

Moments later, the feds appeared at the bus that the women were on, waiting to go on their trip.

According to the RHOSLC Season 2 trailer, this moment was captured on camera.

They eventually found Jen and the RHOSLC cast began discovering articles about the true reason Jen had to leave.

RHOSLC cast responds to Jen Shah’s legal troubles

Of course, being that they’re on a reality show, the RHOSLC cast was questioned about the charges against Jen Shah.

Jen, as expected, has maintained her innocence and denied being involved in scamming the elderly.

Heather has stood by her friend and even admitted that she knew Jen’s business was “unsavory.”

Meanwhile, her rival Meredith Marks was accused of outing Jen to the feds. Meredith has since denied these claims.

Viewers will have to wait to see how the RHOSLC cast reacts in real-time to Jen’s encounter with the feds.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo