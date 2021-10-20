RHOSLC: Meredith Marks ‘upset and offended’ at claims she outed Jen Shah to the feds

Meredith Marks dishes on Jen Shah’s arrest. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks is known for disengaging but now she’s being accused of engaging a bit too much– in the affairs of Jen Shah and the federal investigation against her. But, Meredith is upset and offended by the allegation that she had anything to do with it.

Months ago viewers were shocked to find out that Jen and her assistant were both arrested and the Bravo Housewife was charged with fraud and money laundering. Much to the delight of viewers, the Bravo cameras were rolling when the feds came to arrest Jen, so we’ll see some of that on the show.

However, in a teaser for the current season, it seems some of Meredith’s castmates think she has something to do with Jen’s arrest but does she?

Did Meredith Marks call the feds on Jen Shah?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is not happy with the allegations being made about her and the supposed connection to Jen Shah’s arrest.

Meredith spoke with Page Six in an interview about the scene that is yet to play out this season. While the trailer showed a bit of Jen’s arrest, Meredith admitted that the scene where the arrest took place was even more dramatic than shown in the trailer.

“There was a lot of other stuff going on that you’ll see at that dinner that I was already kind of put on guard about,” revealed Meredith. “And so, I was kind of really taken, initially, very much taken by surprise.”

Meredith continued, “I got kind of angry because I was like, ‘You know what? Not just Jen, but all of the women who are saying this, they all know that this investigation started… nine years ago. Like, that was public information.'”

The 49-year-old also noted that she was offended that anyone would think she had anything to do with Jen and the feds.

“In the moment, I think I just got really kind of upset and offended because I was just kind of like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was so out of nowhere,” admitted Meredith.

Meredith Marks was shocked by Jen Shah’s arrest

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City also dished about Jen’s arrest and how shocked she was when it all played out.

“I mean, of course. Anyone you know getting arrested on some given day, you’re going to be like, ‘Wait, what?’ It’s surprising,” admitted Meredith. “You don’t wake up in the morning and say, ‘I wonder which — who I know is getting arrested today.’”

The RHOSLC star added, “Of course you kind of think with this group, anything is possible. So like, at first, you’re kind of like, ‘Wait, what? Is this real? Is it not real?…your initial reaction is, ‘Is this really true?’”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.