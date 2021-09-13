RHOSLC: Heather Gay makes shocking admission, says she knew Jen Shah’s business was ‘unsavory’

Heather Gay admits to knowing about Jen Shah’s ‘unsavory’ business. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay may have just gotten herself and castmate Jen Shah into hot water. After the Season 2 premiere last night, Heather was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Jen’s legal woes were a topic of conversation.

After being arrested a few months ago Jen continues to maintain her innocent until she gets her day in court. But Heather might have just put Jen’s case in jeopardy after her latest admission and let’s hope she didn’t just put herself in the line of fire as well.

Heather Gay calls Jen Shah’s company ‘unsavory’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star made a few eye-opening claims on WWHL last night regarding Jen Shah.

Andy Cohen read a fan question asking Heather how she can support Jen given the things she’s been charged for. At first, Heather’s response indicated her blind loyalty to Jen but as she kept talking, things took an unexpected turn.

“I have one job and it’s to be Jen’s friend, that’s it,” responded Heather. “And you know what? You need friends when you’re in a situation like this.”

Andy then questioned Heather about whether she asked Jen “point-blank” if she did the things she’s been charged with.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I don’t need to,” responded Heather. “It’s irrelevant, I knew her business was unsavory when I was her friend, so why would I change now that it’s public?”

A very surprised Andy responded, “You did?”

“Well I didn’t know it was illegal…” confessed Heather — who then explained that she never really understood’s Jen’s business despite her explanation.

Heather Gay says she never understood Jen Shah’s business

During her chat on WWHL, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to dish about Jen Shah and her ‘unsavory’ business.

Heather admitted that she didn’t really know what Jen’s business was actually about, but it seems she figured something was off after her castmate appeared on her podcast.

“Jen was on my podcast and I asked her for like an hour questions about her business, cause I love business and like I know how hard it is to make money in business, it doesn’t just flow, and I never understood it,” admitted Heather.

She continued, “I just assumed it was something that was like right along the line of nothing I’d wanna be involved in but I didn’t think it was illegal, I didn’t think you’d go to prison for it, I would’ve said ‘babe don’t do this your life is worth more than that,’ you know.”

Are you surprised at Heather Gay’s admission during her WWHL appearance?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.